Despite me saying all that, I know there will still be some of you who don’t believe me. You still feel like you’re lazy, not motivated enough and a failure. A lot of that stems from the misconceptions and lack of understanding that still exists around ADHD. To combat that, I’m going to share some of the common beliefs people with ADHD hold and the reality behind what’s actually happening. I want you to understand that there are real, tangible reasons that your finances are suffering and that there are actionable steps you can take to change that.

3 lies and many truths about ADHD and money

Lie #1: “I’m just lazy.”

Writing this book brought up a lot of shame for me. When I signed my book deal, I had a long time frame to complete the manuscript, almost a full month to write each chapter. I planned out a schedule for exactly how I was going to spend my time. I decided I would write a little bit throughout the week and then Fridays would be my dedicated writing day.

The plan was perfect, but I couldn’t stick to it. I know that my brain thrives off urgency, and I do my best work under pressure. Having almost a year to write this book with no real sense of priority didn’t set me up for success. I’m writing most of this book in the last two months before my manuscript due date. Some might label me as lazy for putting it off, but I couldn’t create that false sense of urgency for myself. I had to wait until the tension of the deadline closed in around me. I felt deeply shameful about this. I was embarrassed when people asked me how writing was going. There were low moments of beating myself up, calling myself lazy. But I’m not lazy, I just have ADHD.

Illustration by Steffanie Mackie / Six Letter Creative

ADHD impairs your executive function, the set of cognitive processes involved in planning, time management, prioritization, organization, and self-control. Executive function is what enables us to effectively accomplish what we want to do and reach our long-term goals. It’s basically the manager of your life. When your executive function is impaired, this will directly impact your ability to organize your money and stay on track with financial goals. The general detriment to planning and time management will have other indirect effects on your finances as well.

If you have ADHD, I’m sure you have experienced couch paralysis. This is when you’re stuck on the couch, scrolling on your phone or watching TV and just cannot seem to get up and do the thing. You want to go work, or study, or clean your house because it’s important to you, but you feel glued to those cushions. Growing up maybe you were called lazy for this. Maybe your partner gets frustrated when they ask you to do something and come home to find you watching TV on the couch. You’re not lazy, you just have ADHD.

Executive function has effectively left the building. The task you are faced with might have too many moving parts that involve your executive function, which can hold you hostage. I want you to think about when you may have experienced this situation around your finances.

Let’s look at the earlier example from Janet, telling folks with ADHD to “just make a budget.” Making a budget is seen as one of those tasks you “should” be doing. It’s what all the financial experts tell you to do and seems pretty straightforward, right? For someone with ADHD, this “straightforward” task can end up being very overwhelming. Here’s an example of what this might look like:

Muster up the motivation to start (if it’s not interesting, I don’t want to do it)

Get overwhelmed trying to organize expenses and subscriptions

Have a hard time finding the time to sit down and do the work (maybe plan to do it but end up not having enough time)

Feel frustrated or bored and abandon the project for a couple weeks

Attempt to track spending but have a difficult time remembering to do it

Struggle trying to pick out a budget system (none of them seem quite right)

Spend hours setting up a system only to hate it in 3 days

Some of you may not struggle with budgeting and actually find this an enjoyable task, but you can likely relate to this example when it comes to one or more areas of your finances. Tasks that other people can just sit down and complete may feel like climbing a mountain for you. Creating a budget involves your executive function, which is partially out of commission. So sometimes it’s easier to just avoid the task completely.

Repeat after me: “I’m not lazy, I just have ADHD.”

Lie #2: “I lack willpower.”

One of the big reasons folks with ADHD struggle with their finances is because they lack the right motivation. You know you “should” be saving money, paying off debt, and planning for the future, but you can’t seem to execute on those goals. You might find yourself constantly comparing your financial progress with that of others and being frustrated that you haven’t reached certain milestones. Other people are doing all the things, so why can’t you? This often leads to the belief that you just need to be more motivated, or have more willpower. But motivation is not the problem, it’s that you’re seeking the wrong kind of motivation.