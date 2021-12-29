Through anecdotes about real women, she sheds light on common financial pitfalls and gives solutions for how to avoid and overcome them. Stories of women who struggled to pay off credit card debt, who let partners control their finances and who let fear keep them from taking financial risks serve as a springboard for Keehn to discuss things like budgeting, investing, tax shelters and financial planning.

While anyone can benefit from these takeaways, Keehn wrote this book for women. Why? In Canada, women control one-third of the country’s financial assets, and this figure is set to grow. Even so, younger generations are taking less initiative when it comes to their finances. And, as Keehn recounts, when women take less initiative with their finances, repercussions may follow—for instance, two-thirds of women whose partners are the primary breadwinner feel trapped.

Through relatable stories and a strong dose of judgment-free wisdom from Keehn, readers will become more aware of their money missteps and more empowered to take control of their financial futures.—Courtney Reilly-Larke

House Poor No More by Romana King

Houndstooth Press; softcover $13.99, e-book $8.99

Romana King is the friend you wish you had when buying a house, dealing with repairs—or, really, anything involving money and your home. In her new book, she sounds like a calm, cool confidante who’s been there, done that.

In a nutshell, the book is about the value of your home. King explains that it’s not just about the listing price, the rebuild price or even the market value. She walks us through how a home can be a long-term investment, if you look at the numbers right: from bidding wars to down payment funds (what she calls saving for a down payment) to insurance to repairs to utility costs to managing debt. It’s a lot, but that’s what makes House Poor No More a helpful guide for first-time home buyers or even those higher up on the real estate ladder.

Essentially, King gives you the long-term picture and puts all the costs into perspective. Need a new roof? The quotes are big enough to have you questioning home ownership. But all those large expenses (and the little ones, too) have a purpose in growing and maintaining your home’s value. Having read the book, I already feel more confident about talking to contractors.

The key, though, is the numbers. King gives current average costs for everything. Every. Thing. This book will be a resource for years to come—you’ll just need to update the numbers.—Lisa Hannam