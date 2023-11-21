“I want people to really look at their big expenses and see where they can cut, and not give up on small indulgences,” says Edmonton-based Kelley Keehn, founder of Money Wise Workplaces.

MoneySense asked the experts to share their painless saving tips to help you save money on bills for everything from food to gas to household expenses.

How to save on groceries

In October 2023, Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab released Canada’s Food Price Report, which revealed that more than 64% of Canadians have changed their grocery shopping habits to save money. Close to 80% of respondents said they signed up for loyalty programs, while more than half are taking advantage of deep discounts offered on about-to-expire food items through money-saving apps like Too Good to Go and Flash Food.

With Canada’s food inflation rate hovering at 10% according to the report, most Canadians are seeking ways to stretch their grocery dollars without sacrificing nutrition, says Leslie Beck, a Toronto-based registered dietitian and the director of food and nutrition at Medcan.

Grocery bill saving tip: Shop in your pantry, fridge and freezer

Take stock of the food you already have, and plan your weekly meals around those ingredients. “Plan weekly meals around foods and ingredients you already have in your pantry, fridge or freezer,” says Beck. And Leslie Gardner, a certified financial planner in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, suggests getting the whole family involved in meal planning. “Put a calendar on the fridge, have everybody fill in what they want to eat, and then build a grocery list from that,” she says. Plus, you will have less “But I don’t want to eat this” around the dinner table—hopefully!

Grocery bill saving tip: Stop paying for convenience

If you’ve been paying for grocery delivery, start picking it up instead, suggests Lesley-Anne Scorgie, founder of MeVest, a financial education company. And that includes food delivery apps, too. If you want to eat from your favourite local restaurant, make an occasion of it. “Go back to making eating out a treat and not a regular occurrence; eating at home saves money,” adds Gardner.

Grocery bill saving tip: Swap out fresh fruit and veggies for frozen

“Buy frozen produce, especially when fresh is out of season. It’s flash frozen right after harvest at its peak in nutrient content, it’s convenient—no chopping or washing—and it’s much less expensive than imported produce,” says Beck.

Grocery bill saving tip: Embrace meatless meals

Meat can be expensive, but you still need to eat protein. “Introduce plant-based meals into your diet using chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans and lentils,” says Beck. “They’re great additions to your diet because you can batch cook them: Make a big pot of vegetarian chili, a lentil soup or a chickpea salad and freeze portions for quick lunches and dinners.”