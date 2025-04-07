Advertisement

U.S. president Donald Trump announces new tariffs in a speech on April 2

News

Canadian companies facing supply-chain challenges in wake of U.S. tariffs

Many industries in Canada will struggle to adapt to the trade war, experts say.

Cowboy Carter Tour promotional poster and photo of Beyonce

News

Marriott Bonvoy offers Beyoncé fans exclusive perks for Cowboy Carter Tour

Marriott Bonvoy members can enter exclusive giveaways and redeem points for experiences. Here’s how Canadian fans can see Beyoncé’s...

Investing

Why Lululemon is seeing more ‘modest’ growth in the U.S.

The retailer is confident new initiatives are drawing in customers, so what’s hampering the company’s growth prospects in the...

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

A hand inserting a gas pump nozzle into a car.

Spend

How soon will Canadians save from the carbon tax’s demise? Depends what you’re buying

The federal government is eliminating carbon pricing for consumers. But Canadians won’t see immediate savings on all products.

A woman looks worried as she listens to a call on her phone

News

Beware of CRA phone scams

Investing

Ski-Doo maker BRP reports Q4 earnings, delays financial forecast

The Quebec-based recreational vehicles company swung to a loss last quarter amid ongoing tariff uncertainty and a pullback on...

My MoneySense

“What a dumb mistake that was”: Dilys D’Cruz on money lessons and “painless saving”

The senior vice president of retail and wealth at Meridian shares the importance of budgeting and investing in your...

A young man checks his investment portfolio on his phone

Investing

How young investors can respond to stock market volatility

Are unpredictable markets stressing you out? Two investing experts weigh in on how young Canadians can deal with the...

