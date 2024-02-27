Video: Where should you buy real estate?
Some Canadian cities and regions offer home buyers greater value for their money. Watch this video to find out why.
Every year, MoneySense partners with Zoocasa, a consumer real estate search platform, to identify the best places to buy real estate in Canada. By revisiting the data annually, some clear trends have emerged. For example, Toronto and Vancouver have ranked near the bottom in recent years, while some smaller markets have consistently ranked well. In this video, MoneySense senior editor Justin Dallaire joins The Wealthy Life with Sybil Verch to discuss the research behind the rankings and what has driven Canadian real estate prices so high.
