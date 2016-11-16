Bigger doesn’t mean better
Smaller charities are particularly good at keeping costs down and directing funds to the cause. While a quarter of the 100 largest charities in Canada earned an A for charity efficiency this year, we give top marks to nearly half of the smaller organizations in this category. Here’s how our grades break down for all 406 charities we tracked this year.
Click here to see the grades for smaller charities »
So what are the ratings for the smaller charities?
Bob on
Here you go, Bob http://www.moneysense.ca/save/financial-planning/2017-charity-100-bonus-charity-grades/
Prajakta Dhopade on
Your link to smaller charities does not work.
Ron on
Hi Ron, it leads to the bonus charity grades, which include smaller charities that didn’t make the Charity 100 list.
Prajakta Dhopade on