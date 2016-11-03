Where you can read MoneySense in 2017

I’ve received a large number of emails expressing concerns and asking questions about the recent decision by Rogers to transform MoneySense into an all-digital media brand by ceasing to print the magazine.
It is important to know that the move does not represent the end of MoneySense. Rather, MoneySense will simply complete a transformation that has been taking place over the past few years.
The content you know and love will continue to be published in the traditional print magazine until the end of the year. For instance, I’m currently hard at work on the popular All-Star Stocks feature, which will appear both in the next edition of the print magazine and online on moneysense.ca.
The move to digital will occur in the new year when the same and additional new content will be posted daily online.
You can remain closely connected with MoneySense by visiting, and bookmarking, moneysense.ca. While you’re there, you can subscribe–for free–to the MoneySense email newsletter. You can also follow MoneySense via Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn where you’ll learn about new articles, features, and events.
For more information about print subscription payments, refunds, and other questions check out the FAQ.
But no matter what, don’t be alarmed. MoneySense will still be here in the new year so tune back in.
Safer Canadian Dogs
Investors following the Dogs of the Dow strategy want to buy the 10 highest yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), hold them for a year, and then move into the new list of top yielders.
The Dogs of the TSX works the same way but swaps the DJIA for the S&P/TSX 60, which contains 60 of the largest stocks in Canada.
My safer variant of the Dogs of the TSX tracks the 10 stocks in the index with the highest dividend yields provided they also pass a series of safety tests, such as having positive earnings. The idea is to weed out companies that might cut their dividends in the near term. Just be warned, it’s a task that’s easier said than done.
Here’s the updated Safer Dogs of the TSX, representing the top yielders as of November 1. The list is a good starting point for those who want to put some money to work this week. Just keep in mind, the idea is to hold the stocks for at least a year after purchase – barring some calamity.
|Name
|Price
|P/B
|P/E
|Earnings Yield
|Dividend Yield
|CIBC (CM)
|$99.25
|1.82
|9.61
|10.41%
|4.88%
|Power (POW)
|$28.67
|1.09
|11.72
|8.54%
|4.67%
|National Bank (NA)
|$47.90
|1.69
|13.76
|7.27%
|4.59%
|BCE (BCE)
|$60.28
|4.21
|19.08
|5.24%
|4.53%
|Shaw (SJR.B)
|$26.33
|2.14
|9.54
|10.48%
|4.50%
|Emera (EMA)
|$46.57
|1.96
|14.36
|6.96%
|4.49%
|TELUS (T)
|$43.30
|3.18
|18.12
|5.52%
|4.25%
|Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
|$72.03
|1.71
|12.66
|7.90%
|4.11%
|Bank of Montreal (BMO)
|$84.94
|1.46
|12.58
|7.95%
|4.05%
|Royal Bank (RY)
|$83.22
|1.98
|12.1
|8.27%
|3.99%
Source: Bloomberg, November 1, 2016
Notes
Price: Closing price per share
P/B: Price to Book Value Ratio
P/E: Price to Earnings Ratio
Earnings Yield: Earnings divided by Price, expressed as a percentage
Dividend Yield: Expected-Annual-Dividend divided by Price, expressed as a percentage
As always, do your due diligence before buying any stock, including those featured here. Make sure its situation hasn’t changed in some important way, read the latest press releases and regulatory filings and take special care with stocks that trade infrequently. Remember, stocks can be risky. So, be careful out there. (Norm may own shares of some, or all, of the stocks mentioned here.)
Will I have to be connected to read MoneySense magazine when it is digital only?
Bill Bishop on
Hi Bill, yes, you will need to be connected to the internet to access moneysense.ca. But, if you’d like to read offline, you could save articles you’re interested in reading later as PDFs and either print them out or read them on your computer/tablet if you’re so inclined.
Hope that helps and thanks for reading!
Prajakta
Prajakta Dhopade on
Is the new on-line MoneySense content free in 2017, then, or do you have to pay to receive access to it? I.e. Not sure what you mean when you say the remainder of pre-paid subscriptions will be honoured by Macleans.
Vicki on
Hi Vicki, yes accessing MoneySense will be free in 2017. If you’re a subscriber, your subscription will be transferred to Maclean’s. You can cancel that if you wish.
Prajakta Dhopade on
How do I cancel my Maclean’s subscription? I had paid for a few years and really have no interest in any other magazines. MoneySense was my only subscription and I’m sad to see it go – I had originally thought I’d still get the digital edition, but if online will be the only source I’m sorely disappointed and want my subscription fees refunded. Thanks in advance.
Garth Templeman on
Hi Garth, please call 1-800-268-6811. Subscription services should be able to sort out your issues. Hope that helps. Thanks!
Prajakta Dhopade on