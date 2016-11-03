Where you can read MoneySense in 2017

I’ve received a large number of emails expressing concerns and asking questions about the recent decision by Rogers to transform MoneySense into an all-digital media brand by ceasing to print the magazine.

It is important to know that the move does not represent the end of MoneySense. Rather, MoneySense will simply complete a transformation that has been taking place over the past few years.

The content you know and love will continue to be published in the traditional print magazine until the end of the year. For instance, I’m currently hard at work on the popular All-Star Stocks feature, which will appear both in the next edition of the print magazine and online on moneysense.ca.

The move to digital will occur in the new year when the same and additional new content will be posted daily online.

You can remain closely connected with MoneySense by visiting, and bookmarking, moneysense.ca. While you’re there, you can subscribe–for free–to the MoneySense email newsletter. You can also follow MoneySense via Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn where you’ll learn about new articles, features, and events.

For more information about print subscription payments, refunds, and other questions check out the FAQ.

But no matter what, don’t be alarmed. MoneySense will still be here in the new year so tune back in.

Safer Canadian Dogs

Investors following the Dogs of the Dow strategy want to buy the 10 highest yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), hold them for a year, and then move into the new list of top yielders.

The Dogs of the TSX works the same way but swaps the DJIA for the S&P/TSX 60, which contains 60 of the largest stocks in Canada.

My safer variant of the Dogs of the TSX tracks the 10 stocks in the index with the highest dividend yields provided they also pass a series of safety tests, such as having positive earnings. The idea is to weed out companies that might cut their dividends in the near term. Just be warned, it’s a task that’s easier said than done.

Here’s the updated Safer Dogs of the TSX, representing the top yielders as of November 1. The list is a good starting point for those who want to put some money to work this week. Just keep in mind, the idea is to hold the stocks for at least a year after purchase – barring some calamity.

Source: Bloomberg, November 1, 2016

Notes

Price: Closing price per share

P/B: Price to Book Value Ratio

P/E: Price to Earnings Ratio

Earnings Yield: Earnings divided by Price, expressed as a percentage

Dividend Yield: Expected-Annual-Dividend divided by Price, expressed as a percentage

As always, do your due diligence before buying any stock, including those featured here. Make sure its situation hasn’t changed in some important way, read the latest press releases and regulatory filings and take special care with stocks that trade infrequently. Remember, stocks can be risky. So, be careful out there. (Norm may own shares of some, or all, of the stocks mentioned here.)