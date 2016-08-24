Rewards are great, but if it’s a fight to redeem them they probably aren’t worth collecting. To help you pick a rewards card you’ll be happy with, here are the top 10 cards Bond Brand Loyalty says Canadians are most satisfied with:
Why do you not include PC Mastercard
shari on
Scotia cash back credit card gives a certain amount of cash back for ‘recurring bill pmts’ however, even though our Extended Blue Cross medical bill is a recurring monthly bill pmt they refuse to provide the cash back for it. I told them this is a deceptive practice and they can’t make excuses to justify why they won’t pay the appropriate amount for recurring bills.
Rena Rogers on