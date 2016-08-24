Rewards cards Canadians love the most

RBC and BMO come out on top

  2

by

From the September/October 2016 issue of the magazine.
  2

Facebook
Twitter
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Email

Cash-Back Low-Rate Retail Rewards Travel Rewards Student Rewards Business Cards

Rewards are great, but if it’s a fight to redeem them they probably aren’t worth collecting. To help you pick a rewards card you’ll be happy with, here are the top 10 cards Bond Brand Loyalty says Canadians are most satisfied with:

rewards cards

Credit Card Selector Tool

 

Read more:

Expert hacks to boost loyalty points »

Knock 10% off your credit card balance »

Two cash-back cards are better than one »

Best cash-back cards »
Best low rate cards »
Best retail rewards cards »
Best student cards »
Best travel rewards cards »
Best business cards »

2 comments on “Rewards cards Canadians love the most

  1. Why do you not include PC Mastercard

    Reply

  2. Scotia cash back credit card gives a certain amount of cash back for ‘recurring bill pmts’ however, even though our Extended Blue Cross medical bill is a recurring monthly bill pmt they refuse to provide the cash back for it. I told them this is a deceptive practice and they can’t make excuses to justify why they won’t pay the appropriate amount for recurring bills.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *