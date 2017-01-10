Do’s and don’ts of cutting your grocery bill

A typical Canadian family will spend more than $7,000 a year on groceries. Here are five tips to help you cut your grocery bills.

DO:

No. 1: Make a list. According to a University of Pittsburgh study, we spend almost twice as much on food when we mindlessly walk down grocery aisles. An easy way to stop overspending is to make a list.

No. 2: Comparison shop. Some stores offer unit prices but it doesn’t hurt to do your own math. Just divide the cost by the number of units. For instance, a 16-ounce can of soup priced at $3.20 will cost you $0.20 per ounce. Now compare that to other options to find the best deal.

No. 3: Stock up on sales. Grocery items typically go on sale every 12 weeks, explains Josh Elledge, founder of SavingsAngel.com. “My No. 1 piece of advice is to buy three months’ worth when you find a good deal.”

DON’T:

No. 4: Tune out the till. Keep an eye on the scanner as you’re checking out. If a price comes up wrong, you can often get the item for free*. (It’s part of the Retail Council of Canada’s accuracy policy.)

No. 5: Stay at eye level. Expensive name-brand items are usually placed at eye level. To save money, scan up or down.

(*Items up to $10.)

