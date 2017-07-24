What’s in Bill Morneau’s wallet?

Canada’s finance minister Bill Morneau’s actions and policies can have a huge impact on our wallets. Boosting child benefits, taxing our vices—our daily expenditures can change and fluctuate depending on his decisions.

But what’s in his wallet? Well, recently, Morneau let us have a peek. In a video posted on the Finance Minister’s official Twitter account, he explained what he carries around in his back pocket.

As it turns out, Morneau keeps it simple. Just six cards. And one of them definitely stands out.

Watch the video:

Earlier this week, my team asked what I keep in my wallet. Only the essentials, of course. pic.twitter.com/Mj4F1demxv — Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) July 21, 2017

