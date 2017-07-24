 This is what Bill Morneau carries in his wallet - MoneySense

What’s in Bill Morneau’s wallet?

The man loves ice cream, it seems

  0

by

  0

Facebook
Twitter
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Email

Canada’s finance minister Bill Morneau’s actions and policies can have a huge impact on our wallets. Boosting child benefits, taxing our vices—our daily expenditures can change and fluctuate depending on his decisions.

But what’s in his wallet? Well, recently, Morneau let us have a peek. In a video posted on the Finance Minister’s official Twitter account, he explained what he carries around in his back pocket.

As it turns out, Morneau keeps it simple. Just six cards. And one of them definitely stands out.

Watch the video:

READ MORE:

 


Comments are closed.