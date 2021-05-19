Advertisement

person studying information on laptop computer

Qualified Advice

A guide to getting value from your advisor, and shifting to lower-cost investments

One option is moving mutual funds into lower-cost "D-series"...

couple holding hands by the waterfront

Ask a Planner

IVF and adoption costs in Canada

Having kids can be expensive for every family—but for...

coiled shiny copper

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 17, 2021

Tech stocks are struggling while commodities soar; Elon Musk...

A couple in their mid-50s sits on a bench along the water in front of of condo buildings.

Investing

Selling your house? Here’s where to invest the proceeds

What do do with the proceeds of a house...

older man speaking on mobile phone

Ask a Planner

How to stop debt or pension payments after someone has died

Jarnail’s son passed away recently, yet his student loan...

cars lined up on a sales lot

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 10, 2021

Celebrity investors help push Wealthsimple's valuation even higher into...

real estate agent looking at floor plans on laptop

Investing

How much real estate should you have in a balanced portfolio?

REITs and REIT ETFs offer exposure to residential or...

Older man and younger man working on home repairs

Ask a Planner

Can you claim a principal residence exemption on real estate occupied by a child?

Jim has lived in his home, rented part of...

pumping oil at sunset

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: May 3, 2021

There's money to be made in energy, but fund...

older man at laptop computer

Ask a Planner

New investment approaches for risk-averse Canadians

Old-school investors may find the capital preservation techniques they...

