A smiling woman buying fruit at the supermarket

Credit Cards

Which credit card gives the most cash back for groceries? 

Canadian investors discussing U.S. active ETFs, including JAVA and JGRO

ETFs

New active U.S. ETFs for Canadian investors—are these funds worth your money?

Notable U.S. ETF providers are expanding into Canada with new actively managed funds. Here’s what Canadian investors should know...

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

loans

What to know before taking out a loan in Canada

News

Raising kids is expensive—here’s how to keep costs manageable

Anxious about the cost of having kids in Canada? Don’t get discouraged, experts say. Here’s how much raising children...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Is now a good time to buy bitcoin?

In the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty, is bitcoin a safe haven asset? Plus, gold vs. bitcoin, and...

Ask a Planner

How to avoid RRSP overcontributions when you have a deferred profit sharing plan

Maxing out employer contributions is an easy way to boost your retirement savings. Here’s how to do it without...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at home affordability in March 2025

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

