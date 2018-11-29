Announcing the acquisition of MoneySense by Ratehub Inc.

We’re excited to share Ratehub Inc. has acquired MoneySense from Rogers Media. As

a MoneySense reader, you may have some questions about this acquisition and what it means for MoneySense in the long term. We hope this post sheds some light on who we are, why we acquired MoneySense, and how we hope to grow MoneySense in the coming years.

First, a little bit about us: Ratehub Inc. connects Canadians to the best financial products in the market through our financial product comparison site, Ratehub.ca, and mortgage brokerage, CanWise Financial. Our mission is to help Canadians make smarter financial decisions. So, whether you’re looking for a new mortgage, credit card, savings account, or insurance product, we’re here to help.

Our decision to add MoneySense to the Ratehub Inc. portfolio of companies stems from two years of collaboration between us and the MoneySense team to share helpful personal finance tools, tips and news with Canadians. In fact, you may have used our credit card finder tool on the MoneySense website, or read our collaborative round up of Canada’s Best Credit Cards in 2018. With our shared goals, the addition of MoneySense to Ratehub Inc. feels like a natural evolution for both of our brands.

Through this acquisition, we’re hoping to reach more Canadians and to continue giving readers the same interesting and insightful personal finance features, tips, and advice you’ve come to expect when you visit MoneySense. We’re also excited to revitalize your experience on the MoneySense site by investing in its editorial team and online user experience.

As MoneySense readers, you can be sure that transparency, quality, and consistency will continue to be the guiding principles behind all the personal finance stories and features you read. We are excited to build on MoneySense’s legacy as one of Canada’s best all-around personal finance websites and look forward to helping you make smarter financial decisions!

Alyssa Furtado is the co-Founder of Ratehub Inc. and CEO of Ratehub.ca.