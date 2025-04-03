Resource highlight Find the perfect card with CardFinder In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of the best credit cards based on your spending personality and approval likelihood. No SIN required. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

Experiences, contests and more Cowboy Carter perks

On April 2, Marriott Bonvoy—the travel platform of hotel and resort brand Marriott International—announced that it is the Cowboy Carter Tour’s official hotel partner. It will offer the Beyhive “exclusive, curated experiences designed to celebrate the energy and artistry of the global icon.”

Cowboy Carter album cover art from Parkwood Entertainment LLC

Those experiences include a global sweepstakes, events at Marriott hotels and resorts, and “Marriott Bonvoy Moments” you can bid on or redeem for, if you’re a program member. Here are the details:

Cowboy Carter Tour Sweepstakes: A few lucky fans will win prizes including concert tickets and welcome gifts. The grand prize is the “Bring Your Beyhive” Ultimate Friends Trip, which will bring five winners plus five of their friends to select shows in New York, London, Paris, Atlanta and Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston. The prize includes flights, concert tickets, hotel rooms and a “glam squad” to help you get ready for the show. To enter, visit the Marriott Bonvoy website. If you’re not already a Marriott Bonvoy member, you’ll need to create an account, but it’s free to do.



For each Cowboy Carter Tour concert in Los Angeles and London, Marriott Bonvoy will offer “1-Point Drop” packages including tickets and welcome gifts, available through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Some of the packages are up for auction, while others can be yours if you redeem a fixed number of points (starting at 50,000 points). The first 1-Point Drop will go live on April 7, 2025, at noon ET. Marriott Bonvoy Moments: Bid on a curated auction package that bundles a two-night hotel stay, dinner, a glam session and two tickets to the Cowboy Carter show, or get a fixed-price package with two tickets and a Marriott Bonvoy welcome gift, available for Beyoncé’s shows in Chicago, New York, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

And if you’ve already got plans to travel to a Cowboy Carter show, you’ll find Beyoncé-themed parties, happy hours and more at Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands.

How can I join Marriott Bonvoy?

Marriott Bonvoy memberships are free. Earn points through travel and everyday purchases using a co-branded credit card, such as the Marriott Bonvoy American Express. You can redeem points for hotel stays, flights, tours, activities, gift cards and shopping.

The Marriott Bonvoy platform gives members access to 30-plus hotel brands and 10,000 destinations. Accommodations include luxury hotels, boutique properties, premium home rentals and more. Marriott Bonvoy also offers a range of entertainment, culture, culinary, sports and outdoor adventure experiences.

