Marriott Bonvoy offers Beyoncé fans exclusive perks for Cowboy Carter Tour
Marriott Bonvoy members can enter exclusive giveaways and redeem points for experiences. Here’s how Canadian fans can see Beyoncé’s tour in 2025.
This ain’t Texas, but get your cowboy boots on. Beyoncé’s epic Cowboy Carter Tour kicks off in just a few weeks. Starting on April 28, Queen Bey will touch down in six American cities plus London and Paris. Although the tour isn’t scheduled to hit Toronto, Vancouver or any other Canadian cities, many music fans are willing to travel great distances to see their favourite artists (case in point: globe-trotting Swifties and Bruce Tramps). A new partnership between Beyoncé’s tour and Marriott Bonvoy could make it easier for Canadian fans to get to her show.
In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of the best credit cards based on your spending personality and approval likelihood. No SIN required.
On April 2, Marriott Bonvoy—the travel platform of hotel and resort brand Marriott International—announced that it is the Cowboy Carter Tour’s official hotel partner. It will offer the Beyhive “exclusive, curated experiences designed to celebrate the energy and artistry of the global icon.”
Those experiences include a global sweepstakes, events at Marriott hotels and resorts, and “Marriott Bonvoy Moments” you can bid on or redeem for, if you’re a program member. Here are the details:
And if you’ve already got plans to travel to a Cowboy Carter show, you’ll find Beyoncé-themed parties, happy hours and more at Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands.
Marriott Bonvoy memberships are free. Earn points through travel and everyday purchases using a co-branded credit card, such as the Marriott Bonvoy American Express. You can redeem points for hotel stays, flights, tours, activities, gift cards and shopping.
Annual fee: $120
Welcome offer: earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances
|Income required
|None specified
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Points value
|1 Marriott Bonvoy point is worth $0.0117 on average
The Marriott Bonvoy platform gives members access to 30-plus hotel brands and 10,000 destinations. Accommodations include luxury hotels, boutique properties, premium home rentals and more. Marriott Bonvoy also offers a range of entertainment, culture, culinary, sports and outdoor adventure experiences.
