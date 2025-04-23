While some yearn to make the jump to the workplace after years of post-secondary education or other training, it can also be a rude awakening for those experiencing the day-to-day grind for the first time.

As the class of 2025 gets set to graduate this spring, experts say it’s important to be ready for the challenges that will lie ahead when they transition to the workforce, especially in the current economic environment.

Lack of mentorship is the top challenge for new hires

Mike Shekhtman, a workplace expert and senior regional director for recruiting company Robert Half, said there’s been an “erosion” of resources to help young employees navigate their new-found responsibilities and fit in.

“Companies just don’t have the resources to be able to support great experiences when it comes to new hires,” Shekhtman said. “With an acceleration of increased retirements, less hiring—or more methodical hiring—over the last couple of years, leaner teams, it creates a little bit less bandwidth to maybe support the more formal mentorship programs that were in place.”

A survey released last week by Robert Half identified limited mentorship opportunities as the top challenge encountered by Canadian workers early in their careers, with 47% of respondents saying they lacked a workplace peer to help guide them.

The survey of 835 Canadian workers also found 37% of respondents felt unprepared due to inadequate employer training and 34% said they entered the workforce without previously completing internships or having relevant work experience.

Shekhtman said that could reflect companies’ declining investments in learning and development teams over the years. “When you have robust teams, you can allocate resources to those new hires, but if teams are being spread thin, you’re not going to get that one-on-one onboarding experience that will set people up to be successful,” he said.

Meanwhile, one-third said they struggled with managing workloads and 32% felt they couldn’t make an immediate impact with the skills they possessed.