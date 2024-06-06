Advertisement

Lululemon store logo, as we report the yoga company's quarterly earnings and profit.

Stocks

Lululemon’s first quarter earnings report: Profit turnaround

Lululemon sees first quarter net income hit $321 million and revenues up 10%.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

For sale sign, as the real estate market responds to the Bank of Canada's rate cut.

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem discusses the Bank's latest interest rate decision

Financial literacy

What the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut in 4 years means for your finances

Ask MoneySense

Can you delay a RRIF withdrawal?

Let’s set the facts straight about RRSP/RRIF conversion, withdrawal amounts, claw backs and withholding taxes.

A Canadian man wearing headphones for self-care when dealing with financial stress.

News

FP Canada’s 2024 Financial Stress Index: What’s worrying Canadians right now

FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index for 2024 is in. Find out what Canadians think about when it comes to...

A Canadian woman in her home office creating things to sell on Etsy, as she plans for the tax deadline.

Taxes

Does Etsy submit your taxes?—This and more in our Canadian seller tax guide

Got a side hustle that involves crafting, vintage items or anything else you can sell on Etsy? This Canadian...

A Canadian family moves boxes into a property in the U.S.

Columns

When are costs for a U.S. property tax-deductible in Canada?

Canadians pay tax on their worldwide income. But do the costs associated with U.S. properties get the same tax...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

