Canada’s top-rated charities 2020: Top 100

Use this interactive table to learn about the country’s most highly rated charitable organizations, based on specific criteria including financial efficiency and transparency.

The United Way’s Calgary and Area chapter earned 97 out of 100 points and a top-10 place in this year’s Charity 100.

The organizations included in our list range from large hospital foundations to local food banks, from local homeless shelters to international aid groups. Their missions are inspired by various ideologies and beliefs, and they are run by and for Canadians of all kinds. 

According to both the American watchdog organization Charity Navigator and CanadaHelps, itself a registered charity focussed on boosting giving across Canada, fully 30% of charitable giving occurs in December. Our goal is to inform readers and provide them with the information they need as the giving season begins. Click here for the methodology we followed to arrive at this list.

Charity name Total points Transparency Financial efficiency Social results transparency Sector Administration costs as a % of revenue Fundraising costs as a % of donations Need for donations Salary of highest-paid employee
Calgary Food Bank 100.0 100% 100% A+ Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor) 3.8% 1.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
George Hull Centre for Children and Families 97.5 100% 97% A+ Social Services 3.6% 17.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Feed Nova Scotia 97.5 100% 97% A+ Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency) 4.5% 17.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Bruce Trail Conservancy 97.0 92% 100% A Environment 11.3% 11.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Calgary and Area 97.0 92% 100% A Fundraising Org 9.1% 7.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of the Alberta Capital Region 97.0 92% 100% A Fundraising Org 7.8% 10.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way Ottawa 97.0 92% 100% A Fundraising Org 10.9% 11.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Victoria Hospice Society 97.0 92% 100% A Health - Palliative 9.6% 13.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Chalice Canada 97.0 92% 100% A International Aid 4.3% 5.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
WE Charity 97.0 92% 100% A International Aid 6.0% 3.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Boundless School 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - At-Risk Youth 2.9% 7.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Youth Without Shelter 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - At-Risk Youth 5.4% 13.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Food Banks Canada 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor) 2.0% 6.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Mississauga Food Bank 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor) 4.2% 11.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Feed Ontario 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency) 5.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Wesley Urban Ministries 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - Homeless 6.8% 12.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Indspire 97.0 92% 100% A Social Services - Indigenous 9.9% 13.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Toronto Humane Society 95.5 89% 100% A- Animal Welfare 7.2% 7.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Alberta Conservation Association 95.5 89% 100% A- Environment 6.5% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) 95.5 89% 100% A- Fundraising Org 6.8% 7.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo 95.5 89% 100% A- Fundraising Org 7.0% 8.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick Region 95.5 89% 100% A- Fundraising Org 8.3% 14.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Rick Hansen Institute 95.5 89% 100% A- Health 2.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Foodgrains Bank 95.5 89% 100% A- International Aid 6.7% 8.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Emergency Relief and Development Overseas 95.5 89% 100% A- International Aid 5.2% 10.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Farm Radio International 95.5 89% 100% A- International Aid 10.0% 8.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Opportunity International Canada 95.5 89% 100% A- International Aid 3.4% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Red Cross 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services 2.0% 9.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Hope Air 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services 3.8% 13.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
MADA Community Center 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services 8.9% 2.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Mennonite Central Committee Ontario 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services 4.7% 6.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Children's Cottage Society 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - At-Risk Youth 6.1% 7.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Trails Youth Initiatives 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - At-Risk Youth 5.6% 5.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Calgary Homeless Foundation 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Homeless 9.5% 0.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Fresh Start Recovery Centre 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Homeless (Addiction Recovery) 3.5% 13.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Covenant House Vancouver 95.5 88.7% 100% A- Social Services - Homeless (Shelter) 5.1% 14.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Discovery House 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Women 6.6% 11.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Redwood 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Women 8.9% 13.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Youth 10.2% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Toronto Foundation for Student Success 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Youth 2.4% 10.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Youth Employment Services 95.5 89% 100% A- Social Services - Youth 3.6% 14.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Hospice of Greater Saint John 95.0 100% 94% A+ Health - Palliative 7.7% 23.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Habitat for Humanity Edmonton 95.0 100% 94% A+ Social Services - Housing 8.6% 24.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
BC SPCA 94.5 92% 97% A Animal Welfare 8.7% 16.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Federation of Hemophilia 94.5 92% 97% A Health 2.0% 18.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Second Harvest 94.5 92% 97% A Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor) 2.3% 15.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Greater Vancouver Food Bank 94.5 92% 97% A Social Services - Food Bank (Multi-Service Agency) 10.6% 17.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Lookout Housing and Health Society 94.5 92% 97% A Social Services - Homeless 7.9% 15.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Nature Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ Environment 3.5% 10.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto 94.0 85% 100% B+ Fundraising Org 8.1% 7.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Brain Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ Health N/A N/A High funding need Top salary within expected range
Humanitarian Coalition 94.0 85% 100% B+ International Aid 10.4% 5.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Mennonite Central Committee Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ International Aid 8.4% 2.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Primate's World Relief and Development Fund 94.0 85% 100% B+ International Aid 6.8% 4.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Renew 94.0 85% 100% B+ International Aid 5.2% 8.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Mennonite Central Committee British Columbia 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services 7.2% 8.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services 5.2% 6.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Momentum Community Economic Development Society 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services 8.4% 2.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
St. Stephen's Community House 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services 8.0% 4.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
360°kids 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services - At-Risk Youth 8.0% 11.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Homes First 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services - Homeless 9.8% 14.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Our Place 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services - Homeless (shelter) 11.5% 14.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services - Women 8.3% 8.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada 94.0 85% 100% B+ Social Services - Youth 12.3% 10.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Habitat for Humanity Manitoba 93.7 84% 100% A Social Services - Housing 5.9% 8.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Knowledge Network 93.0 89% 97% A- Education 12.4% 19.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Winnipeg 93.0 89% 97% A- Fundraising Org 2.6% 18.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
CODE 93.0 89% 97% A- International Aid 5.7% 19.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
International Justice Mission Canada 93.0 89% 97% A- International Aid 9.4% 17.5% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Furniture Bank 93.0 89% 97% A- Social Services 6.6% 18.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Calgary Drop-in 93.0 89% 97% A- Social Services - Homeless 3.8% 15.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society 92.5 81% 100% B Animal Welfare 11.6% 13.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
First Book Canada 92.5 81% 100% B Education 3.0% 0.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Frontier College 92.5 81% 100% B Education 4.3% 6.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society 92.5 81% 100% B Environment 12.3% 7.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Evergreen 92.5 81% 100% B Environment 6.5% 3.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way Greater Toronto 92.5 81% 100% B Fundraising Org 5.1% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
United Way of Regina 92.5 81% 100% B Fundraising Org 3.9% 14.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
ALS BC 92.5 81% 100% B Health 12.0% 12.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Compassion Canada 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 5.6% 9.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
International Development and Relief Foundation 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 3.8% 10.0% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Islamic Relief Canada 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 2.4% 12.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Oxfam Quebec 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 7.3% 13.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
War Child Canada 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 2.6% 4.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World University Service of Canada 92.5 81% 100% B International Aid 6.6% 11.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Constitution Foundation 92.5 81% 100% B Public Benefit 4.4% 0.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Salvation Army 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services 7.1% 11.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
CityKidz 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - At-Risk Youth 7.5% 10.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
The Alex 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Homeless 4.0% 0.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Habitat for Humanity Niagara 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Housing 11.2% 14.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
YWCA Calgary 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Women 5.1% 10.3% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Youth 6.0% 5.7% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Tire Jumpstart 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Youth 7.9% 7.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range
President's Choice Children's Charity 92.5 81% 100% B Social Services - Youth 5.6% 4.2% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Canadian Olympic Foundation 92.5 81% 100% B Sports & Recreation N/A N/A High funding need Top salary within expected range
Jewish General Hospital Foundation 92.5 81% 100% B Health - Hospital Foundation 4.2% 14.4% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Operation Eyesight Universal 92.0 92% 94% A International Aid 6.1% 23.9% High funding need Top salary within expected range
World Vision Canada 92.0 92% 94% A International Aid 5.8% 21.6% High funding need Top salary within expected range
Daily Bread Food Bank 92.0 92% 94% A Social Services - Food Bank (Distributor) 3.3% 22.1% High funding need Top salary within expected range
David Suzuki Foundation 91.5 85% 97% B+ Environment 4.6% 17.8% High funding need Top salary within expected range