Mortgages

Renewing your mortgage? A guide for Canadians

We’ve put together all the tools and strategies you need to confront and manage the shock of having to...

News

CCB payment dates 2024, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2024, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

Ask a Planner

Scared of selling? When holding on to stocks can hurt you financially

Sometimes, it’s not action, but inaction, that can hurt you financially. Here are examples of when selling may be...

Real Estate

Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?

Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three...

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2024

Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...

RRIFs

What happens to a RRIF when the account owner dies?

Find out if a RRIF goes to the beneficiaries or spouse when the holder of this registered account passes...

Budgeting

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate? Plus, dates and amounts for 2024 rebates

The Canadian government is sending out the last carbon rebate of 2024. See who’s eligible and how much you...

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Retirement

When your pension isn’t big enough, what do you do? 

With a mix of pension benefits, registered accounts and other assets, it’s entirely possible to build a comfortable retirement.

