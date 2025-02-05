Advertisement

Family in their rental apartment in Canada.

loans

How to improve your credit score with rent payments in Canada

senior-man-looking-laptop-holding-pen-making-notes

Ask a Planner

How your net income gets calculated for tax and OAS

To minimize taxes and maximize benefits, learn the difference between deductions, credits and other forms of tax relief by...

Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates in Canada

Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.

Ask a Planner

What Canada’s deferred capital gains tax change means for your taxes

The federal government has made a last-minute change to its capital gains inclusion rate increase. However, other tax changes...

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A woman working a side hustle in food delivery holds her phone and smiles.

MoneyFlex

How to make more money in Canada: 6 side hustle ideas

If you’re looking for extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, look no further than...

A stylish woman laughs while standing on a street lined with office buildings

Save

The best chequing accounts in Canada for 2025

Canadians don’t expect much from their chequing accounts. But we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks...

woman lies on psychiatrist's couch

Financial literacy

Why your therapist wants to talk to you about money

Finances can be a fraught subject, so don’t leave it out in psychotherapy.

House with Canadian flag: Will the housing markets open with the Bank of Canada's Jan. 29 rate announcement?

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

