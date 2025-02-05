Embracing the Swedish death cleaning trend
Swedish death cleaning is catching on in Canada. Learn how it can help you save money, simplify estate planning and create a meaningful legacy.
Inheriting family heirlooms can be a blessing—or a burden, depending on what’s left behind. The Swedish death cleaning trend, or “döstädning,” encourages us to declutter our possessions before we pass on, sparing our loved ones from dealing with unwanted items and/or a big inventory of things. Incorporating Swedish death cleaning into our estate planning not only saves our families time and work, but it also streamlines the whole process. It potentially reduces the need to list numerous items in our wills, and it helps to ensure that our legacy is one of intentionality and care.
Let’s explore Swedish death cleaning, including what not to leave your kids, tips for potentially tricky family conversations, and how to handle all that unwanted stuff.
It’s not as morbid as it sounds; in fact, it’s quite liberating. Swedish death cleaning is about simplifying your life and reducing the burden on your loved ones. The idea is to sort through your belongings, keep only what’s necessary and meaningful, and let go of the rest. This process can be therapeutic, and it offers us a chance to reflect on what truly matters to us and what we value.
Some of the benefits are immediate. By reducing clutter, we can create a more comfortable and streamlined living environment and improve our overall well-being. (Plus, we might unearth a few things we forgot that we own.) Swedish death cleaning encourages us to reduce consumption and stop buying stuff we don’t need. It can also help us prepare to downsize to a smaller home. And it can strengthen family bonds by sparking meaningful conversations with loved ones about what possessions to pass on to future generations.
Many Canadians first heard about the concept via media coverage of a book, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter (Scribner, 2018). Its author, Margareta Magnusson, is a senior herself. In 2023, Peacock, an American streaming platform, released a reality series based on the book, produced and narrated by Amy Poehler.
When it comes to passing down family heirlooms, consider what your kids will truly want and use.
Barry Gordon, CEO of Gordon’s Downsizing and Estate Services in Kingston, Ont., says, “We often see people who want their family to have something for their reasons.” While some items may hold sentimental value for you, they might not have the same significance for the next generation. “Consider the gift from the receiver’s perspective,” says Gordon.
To avoid burdening your children with unwanted possessions, let’s dive into some common items that are better off being repurposed, donated or sold, rather than passed down.
You may have other items and categories in mind, but no matter what they are, the same tip applies: Instead of assuming your kids will want it, ask first. Maybe they would appreciate 1970s crystal?!
Now that you’ve sorted through your belongings and decided what to keep, it’s time to talk to your kids about what they might want to inherit. This can be a delicate topic—many people feel uncomfortable about discussing death. But with a little preparation and a positive attitude, you can make the conversation a productive, meaningful and even enjoyable experience. Here are a few tips:
Even with these positive intentions in mind, you might feel disheartened if, after you’ve mustered up the courage to offer your kids that antique vase or your collection of vintage postcards, they politely (or not so politely) decline. Remember, it is not a reflection of their love for you. It’s just that their tastes and needs might be different. Let’s explore some gracious ways to handle a “no” and keep the conversation positive.
So, you’ve decided to embrace Swedish death cleaning and now you’re staring at a mountain of stuff that your kids don’t want. You’re not alone. Many of us have accumulated a large amount of treasures (or what we thought were treasures) over the years. But fear not, there are plenty of ways to handle these unwanted items without resorting to sneaking them into your kids’ homes when they’re not looking.
Swedish death cleaning is a thoughtful way to declutter your life and make things easier for your loved ones. By understanding the importance of checking in with our kids and having conversations about what they may want to keep, you can ensure that your legacy is one of love and practicality, not clutter. Successful Swedish death cleaning done with your estate plan in mind can help streamline the process of distributing your assets, ensuring that your wishes are honoured and your loved ones are not burdened with unnecessary decisions at a difficult time. So, start the conversation, embrace the trend and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a well-organized life.
