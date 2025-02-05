Let’s explore Swedish death cleaning, including what not to leave your kids, tips for potentially tricky family conversations, and how to handle all that unwanted stuff.

What is Swedish death cleaning?

It’s not as morbid as it sounds; in fact, it’s quite liberating. Swedish death cleaning is about simplifying your life and reducing the burden on your loved ones. The idea is to sort through your belongings, keep only what’s necessary and meaningful, and let go of the rest. This process can be therapeutic, and it offers us a chance to reflect on what truly matters to us and what we value.

Some of the benefits are immediate. By reducing clutter, we can create a more comfortable and streamlined living environment and improve our overall well-being. (Plus, we might unearth a few things we forgot that we own.) Swedish death cleaning encourages us to reduce consumption and stop buying stuff we don’t need. It can also help us prepare to downsize to a smaller home. And it can strengthen family bonds by sparking meaningful conversations with loved ones about what possessions to pass on to future generations.

Many Canadians first heard about the concept via media coverage of a book, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter (Scribner, 2018). Its author, Margareta Magnusson, is a senior herself. In 2023, Peacock, an American streaming platform, released a reality series based on the book, produced and narrated by Amy Poehler.

What to consider not leaving to your kids

When it comes to passing down family heirlooms, consider what your kids will truly want and use.

Barry Gordon, CEO of Gordon’s Downsizing and Estate Services in Kingston, Ont., says, “We often see people who want their family to have something for their reasons.” While some items may hold sentimental value for you, they might not have the same significance for the next generation. “Consider the gift from the receiver’s perspective,” says Gordon.

To avoid burdening your children with unwanted possessions, let’s dive into some common items that are better off being repurposed, donated or sold, rather than passed down.

Furniture: Your kids might not have the space or the taste for that massive oak dining table, antique armoire and bulky recliner. And if they have a partner, the two may not agree on moving your furniture into their home. Crystal and china: While these items might hold sentimental value, they often end up collecting dust. Younger generations tend to prefer more practical and less fragile items. Old electronics: That vintage VCR or giant home theatre system might have been cutting-edge once, but will your kids really want to keep it? Or are you saddling them with figuring out how to recycle these items responsibly?

You may have other items and categories in mind, but no matter what they are, the same tip applies: Instead of assuming your kids will want it, ask first. Maybe they would appreciate 1970s crystal?!