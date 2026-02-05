Advertisement

Financial Planning

Your money, your move: Engage in your financial future

Five platitudes you should never simply accept from your financial advisor.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Jacks on Tax

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences

Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...

Investing

A practical guide to investing at every life stage

A man sits against a wall outside comparing FHSA rates online

FHSA

The best FHSAs in Canada for 2026

The first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s how...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

A cheerful couple review a list of RRSP accounts online using a laptop

RRSPs

The best RRSPs in Canada for 2026

Here are the best accounts to hold your savings and investments.

Save

The best TFSAs in Canada for 2026

Tax-free savings accounts offer a place for your cash or other investments to grow. Here’s help with selecting the...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after making a diving catch to end the fourth inning of Game 7 World Series playoff MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Stocks

Stock news for investors: Rogers sees revenue gain, lifted by Blue Jays’ playoff success

An earnings roundup and operational updates from key Canadian companies, including Rogers, CPKC, CGI, Cascades, and Empire Co.

