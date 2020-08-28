Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

Risk ratings: what are they good for?

It appears that the risk ratings for mutual funds and ETFs turned out to be almost worthless in many cases in the recent stock market correction. If you hold a fund and check the fund fact sheet, you’ll see a risk rating that ranges from Low Risk to High Risk.

Dan Hallett, vice-president and principal of Highview Financial Group, has long been a critic of these risk ratings. Hallett has suggested that the risk ratings have set up investors for a rude awakening in a major market correction. And that’s certainly what happened in the violent stock market correction in March.

In The Globe and Mail, he offered:

“The ‘low to medium risk’ category contains an awful lot of funds holding nothing but stocks—which is nonsensical. More than 35% of the 1,200 funds in this category lost more than 15%, of which 38% saw declines of more than 20%. Ouch!”

From my training (I was an advisor with Tangerine Investments), a low to medium risk fund or portfolio should hold a fixed income component in the range of 70% to 80%. Those bonds can work as portfolio shock absorbers.

As I see it, the asset allocation models used in the one-ticket ETF portfolios and by robo-advisors do a good job of aligning portfolios with the risk ratings. Those portfolios will contain a mix of Canadian, U.S. and International stocks and bonds designed at various risk levels.

That said, I’ve seen some weirdness in the robo space as well in regards to portfolio risk ratings.