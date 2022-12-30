Before looking ahead to 2023, I just want to give a big “Thank you” to writer Dale Roberts and our editorial team, including Jon Chevreau, Lisa Hannam and Jaclyn Law, for filling in while I was on vacation. Dale wrote an excellent recap of 2022 last week, so I thought the natural follow-up would be to look ahead at the big picture for 2023.

First off, making predictions about investment outcomes and macroeconomic events is notoriously difficult. If you want to feel less badly about your job performance, look back at the predictions for 2022 most folks made this time a year ago. A general summary of “expert opinions” at the end of 2021 would likely go something along the lines of:

“Coming out of COVID, the economy is ready to run wild. Never have consumers had more money in their pockets and the country with more jobs than people to fill them. The labour market hasn’t looked this strong in a long time. We’re predicting a solid year of 6%-plus gains in the stock market, with the potential for above-average returns.”

Then, the war in Ukraine with Russia happened.

And, inflation happened.

Then, everything changed. And all the assumptions about the year went out the window.

The weird truth is that this complete upending of expectations is much more common than one might think.

With that in mind, rather than make hard predictions—which could later be pointed to as evidence that I don’t know what I’m talking about—I felt it would be more intellectually honest to preview the probable major stories of the year, and to throw a few curveballs your way.

Inflation will continue to dominate the news

People who are unemployed feel the unemployment rate: but everyone feels the inflation rate.