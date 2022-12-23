The round-up of returns for the year

Let’s start with a look at asset returns for 2022. Courtesy of our favourite economic tweeter Liz Sonders of Charles Schwab:

Stronger bounce today with mixed performance at both top and bottom; Energy outperformed all peers and retains spot as leader YTD while Utilities and Cons Staples are in 2nd and 3rd, respectively … R2000 Value is underperforming R2000 Growth MTD, a reversal from YTD trend pic.twitter.com/kdhdADLUo5 — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) December 21, 2022

I’ve pulled out the chart for sector performance in the U.S. from that tweet.

Source: Charles Schwab, Bloomberg

Late last week, U.S. stocks (IVV/NYSE) were down more than 21% year-to-date, in price terms—on track for the worst year since 2008 and the fourth-worst since 1957.

Here are the returns of key markets from Canadian-dollar exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

U.S. stocks down 12.0%

International developed stocks down 8.7%

International emerging stocks down 14.0%

Things played out according to my script and my suggestions, when I said that energy stocks led the way. Utilities, consumer staples and healthcare were the other top-performing sectors. Defensive equity assets worked in 2022, as I had suggested they would. Value also worked as real and present earnings mattered.

It’s no surprise, in an inflationary environment, commodities continued to work for Canadian investors. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund is up 17% so far in 2022, after an increase of 42% in 2021. As you may know, commodities are a key inflation fighter, and they hold a useful place in the all-weather advanced couch potato portfolios.

Here’s a look at Canadian assets for 2022 into this week. I will use iShares ETFs for sector performance. The performance shown is after fees. All stats via the iShares site, except for the Purpose Real Asset ETF (commodities/commodities stocks). The ETF trades as PRA on the TSX.

Canadian stocks down 5.0%

Real estate (REITs) down 17.0%

Financials down 9.4%

Utilities down 9.3%

Consumer staples up 11.2%

Materials up 2.8%

Energy up 50.6%

Commodities/commodities stocks up 15.4%

Gold is flat for 2022

Canadian high dividend up 1.0% in 2022.

Bonds

The U.S. bond market was down 11.8%