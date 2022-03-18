The Fed moves, just a scooch

On Wednesday of this week, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Power made the move on rates. The Federal Open Market Committee raised U.S. overnight interest rates by 0.25% to 0.50%, its first rate hike since December 2018.

Source: S&P Global

Central bankers embarked on what may turn out to be a lengthy and difficult challenge to wrestle inflation to the ground. Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada also increased the overnight rate from 0.25% to 0.5%.

Financial analysts expect both central banks to raise borrowing costs several times this year and next. The Fed board is predicting six rate hikes in the U.S. in 2022. If each rate hike is 0.25% that would put the overnight rate at 2.25%. There is the possibility of a 0.5% rate hike thrown into the mix.

Here is the “everything you need to know” about rate hikes history.

Everything you need to know about #rate hikes, #yield #curves, and #recessions in one table.

Here is the takeaway, rate hikes ALWAYS lead to #recession, without exception, it is just a function of time. pic.twitter.com/fjPECAIQ9U — Lance Roberts (@LanceRoberts) March 18, 2022

Equities initially fell with the rate announcement: the S&P 500 (IVV) was down 0.3% at the start of Jerome Powell’s press conference. Powell then charmed the markets into a sharp turnaround, suggesting that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand higher rates. Stocks closed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 rising 2%. Canadian stocks (XIC.TO) followed to the upside with a gain of 1.3%. The hard-hit Nasdaq (QQQ) was up over 3%.

Markets continued to recover throughout the week, but softened modestly at the opening on Friday.

Source: S&P Global

The longer-term inflation projections

Today, we are living with the cold hard fact that inflation hits our pocketbooks. We are paying more for most everything, especially energy, food, rent and home ownership.