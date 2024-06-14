Advertisement

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

NVIDIA's Santa Clara office

Stocks

What does Nvidia’s stock split mean for Canadian investors?

Buy it? Sell it? Not sure what to do? There’s lots to think about, especially since the stock split....

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

worried senior couple embraces

Retired Money

Canadian seniors, watch out for these scams

Financial fraud is proliferating and growing ever more sophisticated. How to protect yourself and your elderly loved ones from...

Upcycling influencer Refashionista Sheri

My MoneySense

Sheri Pavlovic shows how to rediscover the hottest fashion in your own closet

Under her web persona, Refashionista Sheri, the influencer offers tips and hacks for cheap and sustainable style.

A shopper pauses at a display in a furniture store Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Labor Department issues its report on prices at the consumer level in May.

News

What is the inflation rate in the U.S.?

Inflation may have cooled in May, but the U.S. Federal Reserve is seeking sustained improvement.

A person walks past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

News

Dollarama earnings report and upcoming growth for the retailer

Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico.

A sign outside of a National Bank of Canada branch

News

National Bank to buy Canadian Western Bank at $5 billion valuation

The deal will further consolidate the Canadian banking sector, following RBC’s recent acquisition of HSBC.

Two movers sit in the front of their van

Spend

How much do movers cost?

If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...

A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

