U.S. inflation continues to ease; rates unchanged

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed a flat (0%) inflation rate in May, which was up 3.3% year over year. These numbers were slightly lower than expected and they show that inflation is cooling, which we’re seeing throughout most of the world.

Highlights of the U.S. CPI report Some takeaways from the June 12 report. No change in the CPI (flat) from April to May.

CPI was up 3.3% year over year.

Core CPI (which factors out volatile cost factors such as food and energy) rose 3.4% on year over year.

Energy costs fell 2%, while gasoline costs were down nearly 3.6%.

Shelter costs continue to be an outlier coming in at a 5.4% increase year over year. After releasing the inflation report on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would hold interest rates at its current range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

We see today’s report as progress and as, you know, building confidence. But we don’t see ourselves as having the confidence that would warrant beginning to loosen policy at this time.” —Jerome Powell, U.S. Fed Chair

There was clearly a general softening of the “higher for longer” talk that was prevalent in recent statements from the central bank.

When asked about the disconnect between the thriving U.S. economy and general perceptions of economic malaise, Powell answered, “I don’t think anyone has a definitive answer why people are not as happy about the economy as they might be.”

U.S. tech continues to outperform

While Nvidia is rightfully getting the lion’s share of press coverage when it comes to U.S. tech these days, Oracle and Broadcom proved this week that there are plenty of opportunities for investors. All numbers for Oracle and Broadcom are in U.S. dollars.

U.S. tech highlights Here’s a snippet of what was in the latest earnings reports. Oracle (ORCL/NYSE): Earnings per share came in at $1.63 (versus $1.65 predicted), and revenues were a slight miss as well at $14.29 billion (versus $14.55 billion predicted). However, share prices were up 11% in extended trading on Tuesday after earnings were announced.

Earnings per share came in at $1.63 (versus $1.65 predicted), and revenues were a slight miss as well at $14.29 billion (versus $14.55 billion predicted). However, share prices were up 11% in extended trading on Tuesday after earnings were announced. Broadcom (AVGO/NASDAQ): Earnings per share came in at $10.96 (versus $10.84 predicted), and revenues were $12.49 (versus $12.03 billion predicted). Share prices were up 10% in extended trading on Wednesday after earnings were announced.

Broadcom cited the increased demand for its AI chips (although not nearly on the scale of Nvidia) for its positive earnings report. It also acquired a software company called VMware in late 2023 for $69 billion. Consequently, its overall revenue was up 43% year over year.

Oracle’s earnings day was perhaps even more interesting, as investors reacted positively to the overall earnings report despite earnings per share and revenues for both coming in slightly below expectations. The positive sentiment was mostly credited to increased projected profits from cloud infrastructure. Cloud-based revenue was up 42% from last quarter and is growing more quickly than competitors Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

CEO Larry Ellison was excited to announce that Oracle was building some of the world’s largest data centres. “Some are getting close to, dare I say it, a gigawatt, which is a pretty good-sized city or one enormous AI cloud training data centre.”