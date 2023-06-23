Advertisement

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2023

Looking for the best high-interest savings account in Canada? Whether you want the highest possible interest rate or no...

Father and daughter doing homework together, and he's wondering how much debt is normal for his age

Debt

How much debt is normal in Canada? We break it down by age￼

Do Canadians really owe $1.84 for every $1 they earn? For some, yes. And for others, even more. Where...

Two women in their 70s, happy with their decision about annuities.

Retired Money

Should retirees in their early 70s partly annuitize?￼

Interest rates have soared in the past year—but annuity payouts, not so much. Find out what makes sense when...

A man is tapping his credit card to pay for something, to symbolize how accustom to debt Canadians have become.

Debt

How much credit card debt does the average Canadian have?

How does your credit card debt stack up against the average Canadian’s? Find out as we dive into how...

A Canadian family in the kitchen talking about wills and estate planning.

Estate Planning

How important are wills and estate planning for Canadians?

Learn from an estate administrator exactly what Canadian families should do right now to avoid headaches later.

two women smiling as they discuss

A Rich Life

What is the PERMA model? Can it help Canadians to spend better?

Frustrated with saving and the idea that you’re not able to treat yourself? It might be time to look...

Ask a Planner

What to do when you overcontribute to your RRSP

If you’ve accidentally overcontributed to your RRSP, you’ll pay a tax penalty. Here are your options for promptly correcting...

types-of-tfsas.img

What types of tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) exist?

A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

An oil pump as we discuss oil barrel prices

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 18, 2023

This week, U.S. inflation cools, cruise lines and big tech stocks shine, and oil investors may be in trouble.

