Is it a bear trap or a long-term bull market?

The last several months have been all about the rate hikes moving in slow motion. That framing is certainly playing out. It’s quite likely that we are in for a Summer of COVID and #revengespending. We want to buy experiences like travel and entertainment. Is this what’s keeping bankers up at night?

I have a couple of posts on my blog that sum up the stock-market events of the last few months. In early June, I have a headline read that ”The recession can wait.” Consumers and employers certainly did not yet receive the recession memo. So, economists and market experts keep pushing out their recession calls.

Just last week, it became official—we entered a new bull market in the U.S.

The year-to-date (YOY) returns have been very strong, which usually leads to very good one-year returns. I wrote:

“But in the long run, things have been overly positive. After rallying 20% from market lows, the S&P 500 averaged a 10% return over the next six months and 17.7% over the next 12 months.”

The debate that ensued: Are we in a new long-term bull market, or is this a bear market trap? Chief investment strategist for RIA Advisors and lead editor of the Real Investment Report, Lance Roberts (no relation) calls the new bull market, it’s different this time.

Of course, no one knows if this is the beginning of a long-term bull run until we are truly in one. But, there are many conflicting signals.

The Charles Schwab team and its managing director and chief investment strategist released the Schwab Market Perspective: Different Speeds, stating:

“Sometimes it feels like the economy and markets are on different tracks. Although leading economic indicators have been flashing recessionary signals, the S&P 500 index has plowed higher. Manufacturing activity is weak while services are resilient. The [U.S.] Federal Reserve declined to raise short-term rates at its June meeting for the first time in more than a year—but made it clear the door is still open to future rate hikes. Meanwhile, Europe is in a recession and a bull market at the same time. As we enter the second half of the year, clarity remains elusive. We see positive signs ahead, but also potential risks.”

The markets keep teaching us that we don’t know what is going to happen.