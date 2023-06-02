Raising the roof on the U.S. debt ceiling

Nervous investors (including myself) rejoiced this week, as America’s elected officials decided not to crash the world’s economy and make life worse for all of the folks who voted them into office.

It might be worth noting that 117 members of the House of Representatives thought avoiding collapse was a bad idea. The bill passed by a vote of 314 to 117.

Late on Thursday, the Senate passed the bill with a 63-36 vote. Global markets surged overnight in response. and U.S. futures were up roughly 0.5% before trading commenced Friday morning.

Republican representative Nancy Mace stated:

“The progressives know how good of a deal they got tonight […] This was not a compromise. Republicans got very little.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promptly proclaimed this bill represented “one of the best nights since I’ve been here.” He added: “I have been thinking about this day since before my vote for speaker because I knew the debt ceiling was coming. I wanted to make history.”

To give some context to these incredibly illogical proceedings, one should remember that those commenters are from the same political party!

Former President Donald Trump chimed in with: “I would’ve taken the default if you had to (sic).” This willingness to financially hurt individuals will come as no surprise to all the business partners who suffered when Trump’s companies defaulted on their debt repayments (better known as bankruptcies) several times over the years.

So, there you have it. The deal to raise the debt ceiling was either a completely inconsequential theatrical farce, or it was the historical night of Speaker McCarthy’s dreams. In any case, the most important aspect of the deal is that the U.S. government will go on paying its bondholders each month until at least 2025 (after the next election). One can only hope a more concrete solution for this self-made obstacle is found by then.