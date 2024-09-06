Macklem says we could see a soft landing

For the third straight month, the Bank of Canada (BoC) decided to cut interest rates. The quarter-point cut takes the Bank’s key interest rate down to 4.25%.

The news that’s perhaps bigger than the widely anticipated rate cut was how aggressive BoC governor Tiff Macklem sounded in his prepared remarks. Macklem stated, “If we need to take a bigger step, we’re prepared to take a bigger step.” That sentence will be focused on by financial markets looking to price in larger potential cuts in the months to come. As of Thursday, financial markets were predicting a 93% probability that October would see another 0.25% rate cut. Several economists believe interest rates would fall to around 3% by next summer.

While describing a potential soft landing to the bumpy pandemic-fuelled inflation flight we’ve been on, Macklem stated, “The runway’s in sight, but we have not landed it yet.” It appears that the real debate is no longer if the BoC should cut interest rates, but instead, how quickly it should cut them, and whether a 0.50% cut may be in the cards sooner rather than later.

With unemployment rates increasing, it follows that the inflation rate of labour-intensive services should continue to fall. Lower variable-rate mortgage interest payments will automatically have a deflationary impact on shelter costs across Canada as well.

You can read our article about the best low-risk investments in Canada at Milliondollarjourney.com if lowered interest rates have you thinking about adjusting your portfolio.

Will Couche-Tard go global?

Last week we wrote about the Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD/TSX) proposed buyout of 7-Eleven parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. If the buyout goes through, ATD would go from being Canada’s 14th-largest company to being in the running for third-largest company. That’s a big if: on Friday morning, just hours before we went to press, Seven & i said it is rejecting ATD’s $38.5-billion cash bid on the grounds it was not in the best interests of shareholders and was likely to face major anti-trust challenges in the U.S. (All figures in this section are in U.S. dollars.)

It’s interesting to note that 7-Eleven has been much better at running convenience stores in Japan (where it has a 38% profit margin) versus outside of Japan (where it has a 4% margin). That’s partly due to the fact that locations outside of Japan sell a large amount of low-margin gasoline. Couche-Tard, however, has been able to unlock margins in the 8% range in similar gasoline-dominated locations, indicating substantial room for growth. With 7-Eleven’s overall returns falling far behind its Japanese benchmark index over the last eight years, there is clearly a business case to be made to current shareholders.

The political dimensions to the acquisition are much harder to quantify than the business case. While Japan did change its laws to become more foreign-acquisition-friendly in 2023, it still classifies companies as “core,” “non-core” and “protected,” under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act. Logically, it seems that a convenience-store company would fit the textbook definition of “non-core.” However, Seven & i Holdings has asked the government to change the classification of its corporation to “core” or “protected.” That would effectively kill any wholesale acquisition opportunities.

There is also an American legal aspect to the deal. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would have to rule on whether ATD’s resulting U.S. market share of 13% would be too dominant. Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Baskin Wealth Management, speculated that the most likely outcome might be a sale of 7-Eleven’s overseas assets to ATD, with the company holding on to its Japan-based assets.