“What a dumb mistake that was”: Dilys D’Cruz on money lessons and “painless saving”

The senior vice president of retail and wealth at Meridian shares the importance of budgeting and investing in your...

MoneyFlex

Playing with FIRE: Why financial independence looks different for young Canadians

Can Gen Z really afford to retire early? Here are some ways young Canadians can rethink the FIRE approach...

Real Estate

The complete guide for first-time home buyers in Canada

How much can you afford on your first home? Should you buy or continue renting? We answer these questions...

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

A young man checks his investment portfolio on his phone

Investing

How young investors can respond to stock market volatility

Are unpredictable markets stressing you out? Two investing experts weigh in on how young Canadians can deal with the...

Ask a Planner

How to reduce capital gains tax with RRSP contributions

RRSP contributions can reduce capital gains tax. How does that work, and when might a different tax strategy be...

Trader reacts to frozen bond market

ETFs

Is your bond ETF actually a safe investment? Here’s how to check

Broad bond index ETFs haven’t always been there for investors in the past. Here’s a safer alternative if you’re...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

