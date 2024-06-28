Couche-Tard reports earnings for Q4

The convenience store giant says net earnings attributable to shareholders totalled $453 million in the quarter ending April 28, down from $670.7 million in the same quarter last year.

The company says the earnings decline was in part from lower gross margins on fuel, the quarter being a week shorter than last year, and expenses and depreciation related to investments and acquisitions.

Same-store merchandise revenue was down 0.5% in the U.S., by 2% in Europe and by 3.4% in Canada because of lower discretionary spending.

Chief executive Brian Hannasch says in a statement that it was no doubt a challenging quarter, but even with the decline in same-store sales he remains optimistic about the business. To adapt, Hannasch says the company has been working to expand its loyalty program, launch summer drink promotions and improve employee training.

Canada’s largest convenience store chain may soon grow again

Couche-Tard Inc. said Wednesday it has several potential acquisitions on its radar.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve seen quite a few deals come across our desk,” Hannasch told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results.

The potential deals span both Europe and North America and range in size from “nice tuck-ins” to acquisitions almost as large as the company’s recent purchase of European retail assets from French oil giant TotalEnergies SE for 3.1 billion euros.

“We’ll remain disciplined. We commit to that,” Hannasch said, noting the company can’t guarantee any deals will come to fruition. “But we’d like to think we can land a few opportunities over the coming quarters.”