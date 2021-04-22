What is a cash back credit card?

Cash back credit cards do exactly what they say: They reimburse you a percentage of how much you spend with your card. Each card offers something slightly different, such as having no annual fee or offering a generous welcome bonus or extra perks or benefits. But before we dig into all that, you’ll want to look at the cash back structure of your card or the credit card you are applying for. These numbers will get you started earning.

How cash back reward programs work

In general, each time you use your cash back credit card, a certain percentage of your purchases will be returned to you in the form of cash or credit on your bill. The rate you earn back depends on the card.

While there are some cash back cards in Canada that return a flat percentage on every spend, the vast majority use spending categories to determine how much you will get back. A spending category refers to the type of purchase made and from where. For example, if you shop at a supermarket, your purchases may be classified in the “groceries” spending category. One thing to note is that credit card providers may categorize retailers differently. This is why one might classify a spend at a big retail chain store as “groceries” while another lists it under “department stores.” It’s worth knowing the categories for your cash back credit card.

Also, many credit cards offer rewards in tiers, putting bonus rates on certain spending categories. Top tiers will earn you the most back with lower tiers earning less. Don’t forget to check the card’s base rate. This is how much you will earn back on “all other purchases,” that is, spends not in a specific category. In effect, this is the least cash back you can earn using that card. A base rate of 0.5% is typical of a no-fee card.

Let’s break this down using these CIBC cash back cards.

Top-tier rewards Second-tier rewards Base rate Welcome offer Annual fee CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite 4%

on eligible gas and groceries 2%

on eligible transportation, dining and recurring payments 1%

on all other purchases 10% cash back on all purchases (up to a maximum of $2,000 in purchases) for the first four months plus an annual fee rebate for the first year $120 CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa 3%

on eligible gas and groceries 2%

on eligible transportation, dining and recurring payments 1%

on all other purchases 10% cash back on all purchases (up to a maximum of $2,000 in purchases) for the first four months plus an annual fee rebate for the first year $99 CIBC Dividend Visa 2%

on eligible groceries 1%

on eligible gas, transportation, dining and recurring payments 0.5%

on all other purchases n/a $0 CIBC Dividend Visa for Students 2%

on eligible groceries 1%

on eligible gas, transportation, dining and recurring payments 0.5%

on all other purchases Get $30 cash back after you make your first purchase within the first 4 months $0

While the above categories seem straightforward enough, know that there are limitations and conditions to each of the categories. Also, the welcome offers are for a limited time. To read the fine print, see cibc.ca* for full details.

Earning more on cash back categories

There are several strategies you can employ to make sure you make the most out the earn rates. Here’s how to prep yourself to choose the best card for your spending habits, and to make the most of what the card has to offer.

Compare spending categories to your purchasing profile

When it comes to choosing the best cash back credit card for you and your family, you’ve got to look at your spending habits and choose the card with the highest rates for your buying habits. This means reading the fine print and understanding what is and is not included in a certain category. For instance, with the above credit cards, “transportation” charges on the card include subway, streetcar, taxi, limousine and ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft. Note that this is different from “gas,” purchases made at service stations or fuel dispensers, which has its own category.