With BMO as the card issuer, the Preferred Rate Mastercard is also ideal for those who prefer keeping all their accounts with a single provider, or who like their card to be affiliated with one of the big banks.

featured BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $29

$29 Interest rate: 13.99% on purchases

13.99% on purchases Welcome offer: You can earn a 0.99% introductory interest rate on Balance Transfers for 9 months with a 2% transfer fee.

You can earn a 0.99% introductory interest rate on Balance Transfers for 9 months with a 2% transfer fee. Annual income requirement: $15,000 (personal or household) go to site

CARD DETAILS Recommended credit score for approval: 660 or higher

660 or higher Interest rates: 15.99% on cash advances, 15.99% on balance transfers

4 things to know about the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard

1. It has a low interest rate

Why is this card popular? It’s simple math. Most cards charge around 19.99% in interest. With a regular rate of 12.99%, the BMO Preferred Rate is automatically saving you 7% annually in interest on unpaid balances compared to the average credit card. Depending on how much debt you carry, this could add up to hundreds of dollars annually. Even better, this rate applies across the board to balance transfers and cash advances as well.

2. You can transfer balances from higher-interest cards

With the low interest rate as its marquee feature, this card is aimed towards people trying to reduce their credit card payments. That’s why the 0.99% introductory rate on balance transfers for a full 9 months is such a bonus. New cardholders can transfer debt from higher interest cards and be charged 0.99% for 9 months (a 2% transfer fee applies so, for example, if you transfer $5,000 from another card, you’ll have a $50 transfer fee added to your balance). When the balance transfer offer period is over, any remaining debt will incur interest at 12.99%, a rate that’s still far lower than most cards.

3. It offers few frills

It’s not unusual for low interest cards to be a little lean when it comes to perks. That said, the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard does come with purchase protection and extended warranty, both of which can help add some peace of mind when you’re making day-to-day purchases.

4. The big bank advantage

As a BMO card, the Preferred Rate Mastercard is a good choice if you’re looking to keep things simple by maintaining all your accounts and credit card with a single provider.

Are there any drawbacks to the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard?

While the BMO Preferred Rate offers a very competitive low interest rate, stronger alternatives can be found outside of the Big Five banks. When looking at the competition in this category, it’s wise to compare the regular interest rates, annual fees and balance transfer offers. Some cards, like the MBNA True Line Mastercard, may be a better option for you.

Should you apply for the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard

If you’re looking for a low interest card from an established bank, the BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard is a good option. If you’re searching for the absolute lowest rates, balance transfer offers and annual fees, however, you might find something that suits you better. Check out our review of Canada’s best low interest credit cards to aid in your decision.

featured RBC Cash Back Preferred World Elite Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $99

$99 Earn rate: 1.5% back on all your purchases

1.5% back on all your purchases Welcome bonus: You can earn unlimited cash back, no limit to what you can get back Annual income requirement: Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000 go to site

MORE DETAILS Recommended credit score for approval: None specified

None specified Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

Morre about credit cards: