Mall photo to show that clothing prices keeping inflation low in the latest CPI report.

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2%, paving way for another interest rate cut

Canada’s inflation rate hits 2% target, reaches lowest level in more than three years.

Family moving into their rental home in Canada. Is it expensive?

Renting

Why is rent so expensive in Canada?

Rent is expensive in Canada. What’s contributing to high and ever-increasing rent prices? Find out and see how you...

A woman stares at her phone in shock, realizing she's been scammed.

Crypto

10 common crypto scams and how to avoid them

Crypto scams are rising in Canada. Learn about the most prevalent schemes and how to protect yourself.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., sharing the news of the the price cap for insured mortgages in Canada going from $1M to $1.5M.

Mortgages

New mortgage changes for 2024: Wider access to 30-year mortgages and more

Liberals announce expansion to mortgage eligibility, draft rights for renters, buyers.

Two women and a young girl laying cross them laugh while watching TV

Ask a Planner

Borrowing from your HELOC to invest in equities

You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...

Spend

Guide to inflation: Price changes, the pandemic and your pocketbook

This guide will help you understand what inflation is, how it's calculated, and what it means for your personal...

A woman in a hard hat works with machinery

Earn

Common questions from newcomers about working in Canada

Jerome Powell speaking

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 15, 2024

Inflation’s down, a nuclear-powered Oracle rises, Empire and Dollarama thrive, and the S&P 500 welcomes new family members.

a couple walks toward airport with luggage in tow

Spend

The best credit cards for airport lounge access in Canada for 2024

If you want to make your travels a little more comfortable, airport lounge access is key. Here are the...

two women look at laptop in cafe

Spend

The best no-fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

These cards have no annual fee and still boast perks like cash back, travel insurance and more.

