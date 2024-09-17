Before heading to school, Kinsey acquired her first credit card, an Alterna Savings Cash Back Visa. Although she also banks with EQ Bank, her primary bank card was with Alterna Savings and Credit Union. “So it was kind of natural and the easiest way for me to get a credit card,” she explains.

Still new to credit cards, Kinsey doesn’t have a credit score—a number between 300 and 900 that shows lenders how creditworthy you are (the higher the score, the better). She’s looking to build one while also earning rewards—be it cash back (to “make the most of my spending”) or travel points (she’s an Aeroplan member).

Kinsey is an avid traveller—she recently visited Greece and Japan, where she has family. “I’ve been down south to Cuba and Florida. I went to Halifax, because I have some friends out there. I’ll travel within Canada, but I’m definitely more interested in visiting places in Europe,” she says.

Photo courtesy of Aya Kinsey

What credit card features does she need?

Like many university students, Kinsey’s ambitious, eager to travel and just wants to find her financial footing. Given her existing ties to Alterna, it’s no surprise she ended up with an Alterna Savings Cash Back Visa—most Canadians stick with the same financial institutions for a good part of their lives. But, Kinsey can find a credit card better suited to her needs by expanding her horizons.

With Alterna, she gets 1 Collabria reward point per $1 spent on groceries, gas, public transit, select recurring bills and digital streaming purchases, and 0.5 points on all other purchases. The value of those points maybe an issue. The value of a Collabria point fluctuates based on what you’re redeeming for: cash back offers the best value, at $0.01 per point, but you must redeem in increments of 3,000 points (for $30), 5,000 points ($50) and 10,000 points (for $100), depending on the Collabria card you have. And when redeeming for travel, merchandise or gift cards, a point can be worth anywhere from $0.002 and $0.008. This means cardholders earn a maximum return of 1% in rewards ($0.01) for every dollar they spend. Often, the return is less than that.

For Kinsdey, it’s clear travelling is a priority. She needs a credit card that can cheapen the costs of flying to visit family and friends. At the same time, she’s just getting familiar with paying for life on her own, tuition being her biggest expense, and her income this year will be modest at best—she hopes to freelance as a content marketer.

So, right now, Kinsey’s primary goals should be building a credit score and increasing her income potential by completing her studies. Later in life, she will likely have access to plenty of premium travel credit cards to match her desired lifestyle—for example, she’ll need a personal annual income of $60,000 for Visa Infinite cards and $80,000 for World Elite Mastercards.

Which credit card should she get?

Credit card pick #1: CIBC Aeroplan Visa Card for Students

For her current situation, the CIBC Aeroplan Visa Card for Students would tick a lot of boxes. It’s a no-fee, no-income-required card. Kinsey’s already an Aeroplan points collector, and the CIBC Aeroplan Visa would add 1 Aeroplan point to her account per $1 spent on Air Canada purchases (such as future flights) and on groceries—she has a campus meal plan but expects it won’t cover all her food expenses. That’s in addition to points already earned as an Aeroplan member, through the “earn points twice” feature of Aeroplan credit cards.