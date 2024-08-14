What happens when the promo expires?

When promo offers for a credit card in Canada expire, cardholders often see a shift in the terms and conditions of their account.

Typically, when you get a new credit card, the benefits might include promotional interest rates, bonus rewards points or cash-back offers for spending a certain amount in the first few months.

When the introductory period ends, the credit card reverts to its standard terms. This means the interest rate will likely increase to the regular annual percentage rate (APR), which could be significantly higher than the introductory rate you had before. In addition, the rewards program might change, offering fewer points or different redemption options.

Before the introductory benefits end, it’s important to check your credit card’s updated terms and conditions. The terms can often be found on your card provider’s website or by conducting an online search. They are mailed with the card, too, so check to see if you have this document filed away in a folder or junk drawer. It will help you understand the new costs and changes in rewards so you can adjust your spending habits and manage interest charges effectively.

The pros and cons of keeping a card you don’t use

If you’re thinking about not using your credit card after the introductory period of welcome-offer perks ends, there are some pros and cons to consider. Before making a decision, it’s important to understand how letting a credit card go dormant could impact your credit score and overall financial health in the long term.

Pros

Keeping credit cards open can benefit your credit score by building a longer credit history. When you keep the card active but not in use, you maintain its positive credit history, which can help boost your credit score.

It also helps with your credit utilization ratio, which is the percentage of your total available credit that you’re using.

Keeping the card active but not spending on it increases your total available credit, which can lower this ratio and improve your credit score.

Cons

Some credit card companies might hit you with an inactivity fee, if you don’t use the card for a long time, which can offset any potential benefits or rewards.

If you haven’t used a credit card for about a year or longer, there’s also a chance the issuer may decide to close the account. This could hurt your credit score by shortening your credit history and possibly raising your credit utilization ratio.

It’s important to weigh these risks and check with your issuer about its policies before deciding to let a card go dormant.

The biggest con of keeping a credit card you aren’t using

You might be surprised to know that dormant accounts have fees. In Canada, credit card companies often charge an annual fee, whether or not the card is active. This fee can range anywhere from about $7 for a basic card to $700 for a premium one. Some issuers may also charge an inactivity fee if the card has been dormant for several months. These fees usually range between $25 and $50.

Carefully read the terms and conditions of your credit card so you know what charges to expect. Since fees can vary between different credit card issuers, it’s important to be aware of the specifics for your card. Regularly checking your account can help you spot any unexpected fees early.