The best credit card promotions in Canada

Credit card promotions or bonuses are rarely the sole reason to sign up for a specific card, but the right offer can definitely sweeten the pot. Whether you’re looking for cash back, a jump-start on travel rewards or deep savings on your credit card debt, chances are there’s a promotion to suit your needs. Read on for some of our top picks and to learn more about how to get the most out of these time-limited offers.

Top options for all types of spenders

Credit card promotions are constantly changing, so it’s always good practice to survey the scene before making an application. To get you started, here are some recent outstanding offers that have captured our attention.

Best cash back card promotions

Cash is the most flexible reward around, so finding a robust cash back promotion is likely to appeal to any kind of spender. Those looking to put money back into their wallets will want to consider the following credit card promotions.

CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite

This card rises to the top of our list by offering a full 10% cash back for the first four statements on up to $2,000 in purchases, a reward worth $200 (you must sign up by March 1, 2020). You also get an introductory waiver on the annual fee for the first year. Following the promotional period, shoppers with big regular spends on groceries and gas (kids’ and carpool, anyone?) will continue to earn big with 4% cash back in those categories; Telus customers and Tim Hortons lovers will get 2% cash back on spends in those categories (so if your carrier and coffee come from different places, you might want to keep looking); and the regular earn is 1% on everything else.

Welcome offer: 10% cash back on purchases on the first four statements up to $2,000 (a $200 value); ends March 1, 2020



Annual fee: $99 (waived for the first year)



Regular earn rate: 4% cash back on gas and groceries, 2% cash back on purchases at Telus and Tim Hortons, and 1% cash back on everything else



Additional perks: $500,000 common carrier accident insurance, emergency travel medical coverage, flight delay and baggage insurance, and trip interruption protection; auto rental collision and damage insurance



Income requirement: $60,000 personal or $100,000 household annual income

Like the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite, above, this TD card’s welcome offer can net you up to $200 cash back, by rewarding 10% cash back on your purchases; note the time frame for earning at the accelerated rate is three months for this card (versus 4 months for CIBC). Plus, gives you a break on the annual fee for the first year. After the introductory period, you’ll earn 3% cash back on gas and groceries, which is less than the CIBC Dividend Visa offers—but you also get 3% back on recurring bill payments.

Welcome offer: 10% cash back on all purchases for the first 3 months up to a total spend of $2,000 (a $200 value); ends March 2, 2020



Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)



Regular earn rate: 3% in cash back on groceries, gas, and recurring bill payments; 1% back on everything else



Additional perks: Travel medical insurance, delayed and lost baggage coverage, and emergency travel assistance; auto rental collision coverage; complimentary membership in the Deluxe TD Auto Club; Visa Infinite perks



Income requirement: $60,000 personal or $100,000 household annual income

By establishing a unique monthly cash back structure, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard offers up to $480 back in the first year. Those who spend $500 in net purchases in a month will receive a $40 credit, while a minimum $200 spend gets you $10 back. Additionally, purchases earn up to 2 rewards points per $1, redeemable for merchandise, travel and gift cards.

Welcome offer: Up to $480 cash back in the first year (with a $40 credit for every month with $500 spent); ends February 29, 2020



Annual fee: $150



Regular earn rate: Up to 2 points per $1 spent



Additional perks: Out-of-province-of-residence medical/hospital coverage, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, baggage coverage; VIP lounge access at the Montreal-Trudeau airport; refund of up to $250 per year on seat selection, airport parking and baggage fees; vehicle rental coverage



Income requirement: $80,000 personal or $150,000 household annual income

Those looking for a no-fee option (and who are willing to forego extras and perks) should consider the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card.

New cardholders will receive a $250 credit when they spend $5,000 in the first three months. As an added draw, they are offering a low promotional interest rate of 1.95% on balance transfers for the first 6 months.

Welcome offer: $250 in credit when you spend $5,000 in the first three months; ends March 31, 2020



Annual fee: $0



Regular earn rate: 2% cash back in up to 3 spending categories and 0.5% on everything else



Additional perks: Extended warranty and purchase protection



Income requirement: $12,000

Best travel card promotions

Frequent travellers can cash in big-time by taking advantage of travel-related credit card promotions. Here are a few of the best on offer.

This card operates in the MBNA points environment, which has an excellent redemption rate of 100 per $1 in travel.

The promotional offer of 5,000 points when you spend $500 in the first 90 days plus another 5,000 when you enroll to receive paperless statements guarantees you a travel value of $1,000.

Welcome offer: 5,000 points with a $500 spend in the first 90 days plus another 5,000 when you enroll to receive paperless statements; 4 times the points per $1 spent on gas, groceries, or restaurant purchases; ends April 30, 2020



Annual fee: $0



Regular earn rate: 2 points per $1 spent on eligible gas, groceries and restaurant purchases and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases



Additional perks: Savings with Avis and Budget Rent A Car; purchase assurance and extended warranty



Income requirement: None

The TD First Class Visa Infinite has a somewhat unique promotion, offering up to 80,000 TD points, which equals $400 in travel purchases made through the ExpediaForTD.com online portal. The first purchase triggers a 20,000-point credit, and new card holders receive 5 times the points on purchases, up to 20,000 points per month for the first three months.

Welcome offer: Earn up to 80,000 bonus TD points; ends March 2, 2020

Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)

Regular earn rate: 9 points per $1 spent at ExpediaForTD.com and 3 points per $1 spent on purchases made on your card

Additional perks: Travel medical and travel accident insurance, trip cancellation and interruption coverage, delayed and lost baggage protection; discount on Priority Pass lounge access membership; auto rental loss and damage protection, savings with Avis and Budget Rent A Car

Income requirement: $60,000 personal or $100,000 household annual income.

If you travel using Air Miles, you’ll want to check out the promotion from the BMO Air Miles World Elite Mastercard, which offers up to 3,000 Miles and annual fee waiver to new cardholders. To earn the Miles, you’ll have to make a purchase (worth 1,000 Miles) and spend $2,000 within the first three months (worth the other 2,000 Miles).

Welcome offer: Up to 3,000 bonus Miles; ends April 16, 2020

Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)

Regular earn rate: 1 Mile for every $10 in credit card purchases

Additional perks: 15% flight discount on all Air Miles flights in North America; 2 times the Miles at National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car locations; free membership in Mastercard Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey, with exclusive VIP access, plus two annual complimentary passes

Income requirement: $80,000 (individual) or $150,000 (household) annual income

Best balance transfer card promotion

Saving on your existing credit card debt is by far the least flashy reward on this list—but it just might be the most valuable. Unpaid balances incur compounding high interest rates which can quickly spin out of control. One of the most effective strategies to deal with mounting credit card debt is to transfer your balance to a lower interest card.

With a 0% interest rate on balance transfers for a full 12 months, the MBNA True Line Mastercard gives you a real chance at paying down outstanding debt, and makes this the very best balance transfer credit card promotion in Canada right now. At the end of the promotion period, any remaining debt accrues interest at a lower-than-average rate of 12.99%. This offer is only available to new cardholders and only if they make the transfer within the first 90 days of having an account.

Welcome offer: 0% interest rate on balance transfers for 1 full year; ends February 29, 2020

Annual fee: $0

Regular earn rate: 12.99%

Additional perks: Up to 9 authorized users with no additional fee; purchase protection and extended warranty

Income requirement: None

Dos and don’ts to make the most of credit card promotions

While taking advantage of credit card promotions can earn you valuable points, cash, or reductions in fees and interest charges, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

Do weigh the value of a card or cards against the hit your credit score could take from making the application. Each request can make a temporary dent in your score so you should avoid making applications unless you seriously want the card.

Don’t apply for a credit card based on its welcome offer alone. If the card isn’t a good fit for your spending or rewards goals, you’ll likely find yourself with an extra, unused card at the end of the promotion period.

Do read up on the terms of the offer so you understand the promotion and to make sure the rules are realistic for your spending style. Some cards, for example, require that you make a minimum spend to receive the bonus. Others, like some cash back cards, cap their redemptions at a certain dollar limit.

Don’t be driven to overspend just to max out a welcome offer within the promotional time frame. An unnecessary debt load isn’t worth it.

Do make sure you meet a card’s eligibility requirements before applying. These can include a minimum income, a minimum credit score and Canadian citizenship. In some cases, those who have previously opened an account with the card issuer are ineligible.

Don’t fail to keep your card in good standing. Those with flags on their accounts may not be eligible for offers.

What is credit card churning?

Credit card churning is the practice of signing up for credit cards to access their promotional bonuses and then closing the accounts once you’ve received the rewards. While this might seem like a lot of hassle just for some points, in some cases the rewards are significant enough to justify the work. Take, for example, the 10% cash back promotions offered by the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite and the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite above. The promotion also includes a waiver on the first year’s annual fee, so a churner could potentially earn $200—for free. In case this sets off your alarm bells, know that, yes, churning is legal.

Pros:

If you can master the strategic juggling required, it’s possible to access excellent cash back and points rewards

The perks and bonuses included with many cards—like insurance or membership in various clubs—can add to the appeal and value of applying for a certain card.

Cons:

Churning can negatively affect your credit score. Frequent or multiple credit card applications will cause your score to dip. However, it should be noted that timely repayment holds far more weight when it comes to your score. Pay everything back on time and you’re probably not going to see much of an effect.

Successful churning requires a certain amount of time and organization. If you forget a payment or get confused about a bonus timeline, you could find yourself paying out or hurting your credit score.

Frequently, you will need to meet a minimum spend, which could result in overspending or buying things you simply don’t need.

There are many tempting credit card promotions in Canada that could get your on a flight quicker, pad your wallet with cash back, or help you pay down outstanding debt. And, if none of these strike your fancy, don’t worry—credit card promotions are always changing.