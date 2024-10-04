Moi rewards review
Metro and Food Basics customers in Ontario will soon have access to the program. How does Moi work, and is it your best option for grocery rewards?
If you shop at Metro supermarkets, you’ve likely noticed that they’re no longer partnered with Air Miles. While this will likely disappoint some rewards enthusiasts, the grocery chain isn’t leaving you hanging. Later this year, the Moi rewards program, previously known as the metro&moi loyalty program, will be available at Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario.
According to a recent survey by Léger, Moi is currently the “most widely used loyalty program in Quebec.” In Ontario, however, it will face heavier competition from the PC Optimum and Scene+ rewards programs, which dominate the market. So, how does Moi stack up? Let’s dive into the program and find out.
Right now, Canadians can earn and redeem Moi points at Metro, Super C, Jean Coutu, Brunet and Première Moisson stores in Quebec only. In Ontario and New Brunswick, Moi is currently offered in Jean Coutu pharmacies, but it will soon become available at Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario.
Unlike with PC Optimum and Scene+, Moi rewards you on all purchases made at participating stores. Specifically, you get one point for every dollar spent. You’ll also get a welcome bonus of 250 points when you enroll in the program. You can earn bonus points through in-store and targeted offers. For example, you could earn three times the points when you spend $50, or earn 10 bonus points when buying a particular brand of barbecue sauce.
You can redeem Moi points at any participating retailer once you’ve reached a minimum of 500 points (for a value of $4). That means one Moi point is worth $0.008 (or 0.8 cents), which is a decent value considering you earn points on all your purchases.
Currently, the Moi RBC Visa has a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 Moi points, which is equivalent to $80. When using the Moi RBC Visa in combination with the Moi program card, the earn rate is 2 Moi points per dollar spent at participating Metro, Jean Coutu, Brunet and Première Moisson stores. Restaurant, gas and EV charging purchases also earn you 2 points per dollar. All other purchases earn you 1 point per dollar.
As for the benefits, the card includes mobile device insurance, and purchase security and extended warranty insurance. You’re getting a respectable earn rate and perks for a no-annual-fee card, but there are still some drawbacks.
Annual fee: $0
Welcome offer: Earn up to 10,000 Moi points ($80 value)
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|None
|Credit score
|None specified
Even though the Moi RBC Visa is the official co-branded card of Metro-affiliated stores, there are other credit cards to consider using instead.
The Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite card comes with 4% cash back per dollar spent on groceries, recurring bills and subscription purchases. You also get 2% cash back on gas and daily transit. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. While the earn rate is higher than the Moi RBC Visa’s at Metro stores, the Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite has an annual fee of $120 (waived for the first year), and the cash back is only paid out as a statement credit once a year, in November.
Many people prefer to pay with the American Express Cobalt at Metro stores because you get 5 American Express Membership Rewards (MR) points per dollar spent on groceries. Since 1 MR point is worth $0.01 (1 cent), you’re getting a 5% return. Additionally, you can transfer your points to the Marriott Bonvoy and Aeroplan loyalty programs, where you can get an even higher point value. The card has an annual fee of $156 (charged in monthly installments of $12.99).
Another option is the Scotiabank Gold American Express card. At Metro stores, you earn 5 Scene+ points per dollar spent—a 5% return on spending. However, choosing to shop at stores besides those owned by Metro could mean more money in your pocket: the card gives you 6 Scene+ points per dollar spent at Empire-owned stores like Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo. Keep in mind the card has an annual fee of $120, waived for the first year, which will eventually eat into your rewards.
Earn 4% cash back on groceries, plus 4% on recurring bills and 2% on transit (including ride shares).
Earn up to 6 Scene+ points per $1 spent on groceries.
Earn 5 times the points on groceries and restaurants. Redeem points for flights on any airline.
Moi and the Moi RBC Visa present a compelling value proposition for those who shop at Metro grocery stores and its affiliates, since each allows you to earn points on every purchase.
Some will say it’s a better program than Air Miles—which used to be affiliated with Metro—but it’s worth noting that you now earn twice the miles at all grocery stores when paying with an Air Miles credit card. You could double dip on points by scanning your Moi rewards card at checkout, then paying with an Air Miles credit card. This is ideal for people who collect Air Miles.
Another option is PC Optimum. The PC Optimum program only gives points on in-store and targeted offers at its participating stores. However, with a PC Financial Mastercard, you can earn up to 30 PC Optimum points per dollar spent at Loblaw-owned stores (a 3% return). You can also earn PC Optimum points at Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh and Esso gas stations. And you have many more options for redemptions compared to Moi, since PC Optimum has more program partners.
Scene+ is another loyalty program worth considering. When shopping at Empire-owned grocery stores and paying with the Scotiabank Gold American Express Card, you get arguably the highest earn rate on groceries in the country, at 6%. Scene+ also has partners such as Cineplex, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey’s and more, where you can earn and redeem points.
Overall, Moi and the Moi RBC Visa are fine if you do most of your grocery shopping at Metro and Jean Coutu, but the value isn’t as good as that of other grocery store loyalty programs and credit cards. Keep in mind that sometimes shopping at the grocery store with the lowest prices can save you more money than using a more appealing loyalty program at a different supermarket.
