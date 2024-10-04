According to a recent survey by Léger, Moi is currently the “most widely used loyalty program in Quebec.” In Ontario, however, it will face heavier competition from the PC Optimum and Scene+ rewards programs, which dominate the market. So, how does Moi stack up? Let’s dive into the program and find out.

How do Moi points work?

Right now, Canadians can earn and redeem Moi points at Metro, Super C, Jean Coutu, Brunet and Première Moisson stores in Quebec only. In Ontario and New Brunswick, Moi is currently offered in Jean Coutu pharmacies, but it will soon become available at Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario.

Unlike with PC Optimum and Scene+, Moi rewards you on all purchases made at participating stores. Specifically, you get one point for every dollar spent. You’ll also get a welcome bonus of 250 points when you enroll in the program. You can earn bonus points through in-store and targeted offers. For example, you could earn three times the points when you spend $50, or earn 10 bonus points when buying a particular brand of barbecue sauce.

You can redeem Moi points at any participating retailer once you’ve reached a minimum of 500 points (for a value of $4). That means one Moi point is worth $0.008 (or 0.8 cents), which is a decent value considering you earn points on all your purchases.

Moi RBC Visa

Currently, the Moi RBC Visa has a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 Moi points, which is equivalent to $80. When using the Moi RBC Visa in combination with the Moi program card, the earn rate is 2 Moi points per dollar spent at participating Metro, Jean Coutu, Brunet and Première Moisson stores. Restaurant, gas and EV charging purchases also earn you 2 points per dollar. All other purchases earn you 1 point per dollar.

As for the benefits, the card includes mobile device insurance, and purchase security and extended warranty insurance. You’re getting a respectable earn rate and perks for a no-annual-fee card, but there are still some drawbacks.

featured Moi RBC Visa go to site Annual fee: $0 Rewards: 1 – 2 points per dollar 2 points per $1 spent on groceries at participating Metro-owned stores

2 points per $1 on dining, gas and EV charging

1 point per $1 on all other purchases Welcome offer: Earn up to 10,000 Moi points ($80 value) go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required None Credit score None specified

Pros and cons Pros Earn Moi points faster without paying an annual fee.

Includes up to $1,000 in mobile device insurance for two years, a rare perk among no-fee credit cards.

Cons Only customers in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick will earn rewards with this card, and the selection of stores is currently very limited outside of Quebec.

Although you earn points on every purchase, the value of 1 Moi point is relatively low.

What’s the best credit card to use at Metro stores?

Even though the Moi RBC Visa is the official co-branded card of Metro-affiliated stores, there are other credit cards to consider using instead.

The Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite card comes with 4% cash back per dollar spent on groceries, recurring bills and subscription purchases. You also get 2% cash back on gas and daily transit. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. While the earn rate is higher than the Moi RBC Visa’s at Metro stores, the Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite has an annual fee of $120 (waived for the first year), and the cash back is only paid out as a statement credit once a year, in November.