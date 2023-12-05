Good drivers, according to the new reforms, include licensed residents aged 16 and up in Alberta except those who have had:

any at-fault accidents in the last six years

any criminal code traffic convictions in the last four years

any major traffic convictions in the last three years

more than one minor traffic conviction in the last three years

The reason for the insurance rate increase cap is to combat auto insurance costs in Alberta, where premiums are rising, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). How do the premiums stack against the rest of the country? Let’s take a look.

How much do Alberta drivers pay for automobile insurance

In 2022, the average yearly auto insurance premium in Alberta was $1,587. Contrast this to the neighbouring provinces of British Columbia ($1,411) and Saskatchewan ($1,347).

In fact, the only province whose drivers paid higher premiums was Ontario at an average of $1,683. (Slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse to see even more data, including the eastern provinces.)

2022 figures AB BC SK MB ON QC NB NS PE NL Average premium $1,587 $1,411 $1,347 $1,193 $1,683 $939 $1,132 $1,181 $948 $1,303 Average claim size $12,309 $4,313 $8,499 $4,623 $13,537 n/a $7,856 $7,161 $5,309 $7,481

Source: IBC

Why auto insurance is expensive in Alberta

Premiums for car insurance are rising everywhere in Canada. If you ever need a small-talk topic, commiserating over your increasing vehicle insurance premiums despite a squeaky-clean record is a safe bet across the country.

That said, Alberta’s high premiums are unique in the country because of sky-high accident claims and legal costs.

Let’s look at those premiums again, versus average claim size in neighbouring provinces.