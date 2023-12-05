Why is auto insurance so expensive in Alberta?
Alberta auto insurance has been in the news a lot lately. Let’s look at the the data to see if it’s really the most expensive place for insurance in Canada.
Alberta auto insurance has been in the news a lot lately. Let’s look at the the data to see if it’s really the most expensive place for insurance in Canada.
Advertisement
Auto insurance in Alberta has been in the news recently with Premier Danielle Smith’s announcement that insurance rate premium hikes for “good drivers” will be capped at 3.7% as of January 1, 2024. The government chose this percentage to match Alberta’s inflation rate in September 2023, the rate a month before the news was announced on November 1.
Advertisement
Good drivers, according to the new reforms, include licensed residents aged 16 and up in Alberta except those who have had:
The reason for the insurance rate increase cap is to combat auto insurance costs in Alberta, where premiums are rising, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). How do the premiums stack against the rest of the country? Let’s take a look.
Compare personalized quotes from Alberta’s top car insurance providers.
All in under 5 minutes with ratehub.ca. Let’s get started.*
You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.
In 2022, the average yearly auto insurance premium in Alberta was $1,587. Contrast this to the neighbouring provinces of British Columbia ($1,411) and Saskatchewan ($1,347).
In fact, the only province whose drivers paid higher premiums was Ontario at an average of $1,683. (Slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse to see even more data, including the eastern provinces.)
|2022 figures
|AB
|BC
|SK
|MB
|ON
|QC
|NB
|NS
|PE
|NL
|Average premium
|$1,587
|$1,411
|$1,347
|$1,193
|$1,683
|$939
|$1,132
|$1,181
|$948
|$1,303
|Average claim size
|$12,309
|$4,313
|$8,499
|$4,623
|$13,537
|n/a
|$7,856
|$7,161
|$5,309
|$7,481
Source: IBC
Premiums for car insurance are rising everywhere in Canada. If you ever need a small-talk topic, commiserating over your increasing vehicle insurance premiums despite a squeaky-clean record is a safe bet across the country.
That said, Alberta’s high premiums are unique in the country because of sky-high accident claims and legal costs.
Let’s look at those premiums again, versus average claim size in neighbouring provinces.
Advertisement
Alberta premiums have gone up specifically due to soaring legal fees and other costs associated with lawsuits following accidents, which is not the case in other provinces. That’s thanks to a culture of litigation in the province, which isn’t as present in the rest of Canada.
Over the last 10 years, the average size of accident benefit claims increased by 147% in Alberta, compared with 53% or less in other provinces. Put plainly, claims are higher in Alberta than elsewhere in Canada, due to bodily injury claims and escalating legal costs in Alberta.
The province of Alberta has consistently had the highest claims frequency for third-party liability, accident benefits, comprehensive and collision coverages, says a report from consulting firm MNP commissioned by the IBC.
Huge auto-insurance legal costs are to blame as well. These costs have gone up in the province by 38% since 2018 and account for about 20% of the premiums drivers pay for mandatory auto insurance coverage in Alberta.
“This is equivalent to nearly $200 for each policy annually,” the IBC has stated in a recent report.
Another contributing factor, according to MNP, is the increasing cost and length of car repairs. A Toyota RAV4 bumper costs $4,144 to replace today, up 50% from $2,769 in 2017. Also, 24% of auto sales in Alberta are of trucks, which is higher than the national average of 18.1%.
Supply chain issues have slowed down auto parts replacement, as any car owner who’s had to cool their heels for a part to arrive at their mechanic can attest to. This waiting has had a knock-on effect of making car rental lengths longer in Alberta as well.
|TOYOTA RAV4 model year
|Cost of repair
|Total increase of repairs
|2017
|17 parts total cost of repair: $2,769
|n/a
|2022
|39 parts total cost to repair: $4,144
|50% increase from 2017 (newer vehicles have complex technology and more parts to repair)
Source: IBC
Advertisement
Insurance industry insiders don’t think the new rate cap of 3.7%, effective January 1, 2024, is a good strategy. The IBC has been vocal in its criticism in an official release stating the provincial rate cap will threaten the competitiveness of the auto insurance system, strain the availability of coverage while ultimately doing little to lower the price Alberta drivers pay for mandatory insurance.
An Alberta-based insurance colleague (I’m a journalist as well as an insurance broker) told me he would prefer to see a system that prevents lawyers from profiting so heavily from insurance companies. Capping auto rates, he told me, does not fix the issue: Insurance companies can’t afford to lose that money.
And insurance companies in Alberta are indeed losing money on auto insurance. For every $1 in premiums paid to an insurance company, the insurance company has paid out $1.03 in claims over the last decade. Tally it all up and this has resulted in a $111 million loss.
Critics of the new Alberta auto insurance reform believe that regulations tackling the claims payout process and increasing coverage options instead of a cap would serve Albertans by potentially shaving off an average $325 from yearly premiums. However, the proposed regulations won’t offer immediate relief to consumers, so here’s what you can do.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
If you’re looking for a used electric vehicle, put the Mustang Mach-E on your list. This award-winning EV offers...
VW’s ID. Buzz adds a retro touch to our list of top EVs in Canada. It’s also a thoroughly...
The Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in Canada—and you can get an all-electric version, the F-150 Lightning. See...
Taking care of your furry friend can cause financial strain for pet parents. Find out if it’s worthwhile to...
These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.
The “Infinite Banking Concept” is gaining popularity with Canadian retirees—but it’s not right for everyone. Here’s how this leverage...
Discover key strategies from estate planning lawyer Peter Lillico on preserving your family’s cherished cottage for generations to come.
Here are some ways Canadians can save money on travel for holiday vacations and beyond—including flight hacks, thrifty destinations...
Just in time for Canadian Financial Literacy Month in November, Four Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement course by Kyle...
Unsure about your benefits as a student? No longer covered by your school or your parents? Here’s how you...