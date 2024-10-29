Now, almost a year in, I find myself struggling to keep up with all the monthly expenses of owning a home, with little left over for savings, debt repayment or fun.

Here are some things I’d wish I’d known before buying my first home and some advice from a financial planner on preparing for such a big purchase and what to do if you find yourself in over your head.

5 things I wish I’d known before buying a home

1. “Affordable” doesn’t mean you’re ready to buy

I was so concerned with rising prices and “getting in the market” before prices exploded in Alberta, I didn’t factor in the amount of money I would need. Because I was a first-time home buyer, I was able to withdraw money from my registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) for a down payment. But when the sunny one-bedroom condo I fell in love with came in slightly over what I qualified for from the bank, I had to throw in another $5,000 from my savings just to cover the purchase price.

Other costs included a home inspection, condo document review and lawyer fees. And since I’d re-located across the country, I also had to pay for moving expenses and new furniture.

My savings were almost completely depleted, and I hadn’t even moved in yet. It meant racking up five-figure debt in just a few short months to cover everything else. Taking the time to build up more of a cushion for unexpected up-front costs would have helped immensely.

2. You should figure out your monthly budget before you purchase a home

I was so excited to become a home owner that I bought a condo the first week I arrived in Calgary before I’d even received a paycheque from my new job. I had no idea what my take-home pay was going to be, therefore was guessing what I really could afford each month.

Once I did get paid and all the deductions had been taken off, I realized my budget was going to be a lot tighter than I anticipated.

3. There’s more to the cost of home ownership than mortgage payments

My bank qualified me for $318,000 and I spent every penny of it. Since I had put less than 20% down, I would also have to pay a premium for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) loan insurance.