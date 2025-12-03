Advertisement

Real Estate

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in October 2025

Is your salary enough to buy a home in these Canadian cities? Here’s how much you needed to earn...

Spend

How much are Canadian families (really) spending on extracurricular activities—and can they afford it?

Canadian parents spend an average of $1,160 a year on extracurriculars. See how real families compare and get expert...

News

Canadians aren’t as generous as they used to be

Recent research shows a long-term drop-off in charitable giving, especially among young Canadians and those who are less well-off.

Shopping

AI is poised to become Santa’s little helper this holiday

More Canadians are using AI to find gifts, compare prices, and navigate holiday sales. Learn how the tech is...

Strategic Shopper

Money-saving gifts that keep on giving: MoneySense’s 2025 holiday guide

Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...

Spend

What Canadians want from their rewards programs—and how to actually get it

Real Estate

How to choose the best appraisal firm

Learn how to choose a professional appraisal firm in Canada. Get tips on credentials, local expertise, services, and reliable,...

Travel Insurance

Will your travel insurance cover U.S. flight chaos?

Travel insurance won’t cover all U.S. flight cancellations caused by the government shutdown or staffing shortages. Here’s what Canadian...

Spend

The best no-fee credit cards in Canada for 2025

No-fee credit cards are great for new cardholders or anyone on a tighter budget, and many come with surprisingly...

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2025

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

