News

Canadians’ financial stress grows despite interest rate cuts

Many Canadians believe their financial situation will worsen this year, according to an MNP report on consumer debt. 

Investing

Aritzia’s profit soars in Q3

The apparel retailer’s profit jumped 72% in Q3, as its e-commerce and U.S. net revenue spiked.

Estate Planning

Inheritances can strain sibling relationships—how to make estate planning smoother

Communication is key to ensuring an inheritance doesn’t cause friction between siblings. Follow these tips to avoid conflicts in...

Justin Trudeau announces his resignation at a press conference

News

CRA to continue administering changes to capital gains tax during prorogation

The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.

News

How prorogation will impact capital gains tax changes in Canada

The Canada Revenue Agency has yet to offer guidance on how the Liberals’ capital gains tax proposal will be...

Canadian woman working at a payday loans, checking the risk of a potential client.

loans

Canada has new rules for high-interest loans—here they are

A photo of the TMX Market Centre building in downtownToronto

News

Will Canada’s economy grow in 2025?

For 2025, experts predict economic growth, but slower gains and more volatility.

Close-up of a Canadian 20 dollar bill

News

Changes to Canada’s tax brackets, CPP contributions and more in 2025

It's a new year. What financial changes will take effect in Canada in 2025?

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

A woman uses her phone and laptop on a sunny patio with a cocktail

News

10 financial buzzwords we kept hearing in 2024

These 10 words and phrases captured 2024’s financial mood. From coffee badging to underconsumption-core, these are the trends on...

