How to work out for cheap in Canada
A new workout routine doesn’t need to be a heavy lift for your budget.
Advertisement
A new workout routine doesn’t need to be a heavy lift for your budget.
When Jessica Moorhouse was in her 20s, her fitness routine was guided by workout videotapes borrowed from her father and a trusty pair of running shoes she used to circle her block.
“Sometimes you have to get creative when the money is not there,” said the Toronto-based personal finance expert and author of “Everything but Money.”
For Canadians who have made a workout routine their New Year’s resolution, her experience is timely proof that there are ways to get moving without draining your bank account.
The first step in establishing an affordable routine is exploring what kind of exercise might work for you and your budget, fitness and finance experts say.
In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of the best credit cards based on your spending personality and approval likelihood. No SIN required.
For many people, a gym membership is the answer. They can cost hundreds of dollars a year but give purchasers access to an array of equipment, classes, amenities and a social environment that might encourage them to push themselves.
Before buying a membership, Moorhouse said to inquire about free trial classes many gyms offer to give people a feel for their facility and whether it will meet their needs.
“You may think you want to do that gym, but there’s other things to consider such as … the environment; what’s the vibe, what are the people like,” she said. “You don’t want to waste your money and sign up for something and then you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, this is a bad idea.’”
The cheapest gym memberships tend to be offered by local community centres or a YMCA, but Moorhouse has found their equipment often isn’t as new or expansive as boutique gyms that will charge more.
She’s also heard of people finding discounts for gyms on Groupon or through ClassPass, a company selling a monthly membership that can be used across thousands of gyms.
Once you’ve chosen where you want to work out, ask about discounts for new members, said Amy Witt, owner of the DeltaTrain gym in Toronto.
“We do your first month heavily discounted because it’s really hard to tell what the training program is like or what a gym is like by doing one class,” she said. “You might have gone on an off day or something like that, so we always recommend trying it for at least a month.”
If you find that a membership offering unlimited visits every month is too much money or commitment, many gyms sell passes for single visits or sets of classes.
You can supplement such visits or classes with other exercise or even opt for a routine you can do completely in your home.
“You can get a great workout with just dumbbells,” Witt said. “You can also get a really great workout with just your body weight.”
Scotiabank Passport™ Visa Infinite Card
SimplyCash Preferred Card from American Express
MBNA True Line Mastercard credit card
Equipment can be purchased for lower prices at Fitness Depot or the Treadmill Factory, where Hannah Kovacs said gyms go to buy gear at near wholesale prices.
The owner of Halifax-based fitness studio Move East is also a fan of looking for second-hand gear on Facebook Marketplace or other online resale sites.
If you need a guide to teach you what movements to do with your equipment, Kovacs said to look online for personal trainers offering free or low-cost workout videos or studios that sell digital access to routines.
You can also do a few sessions with a personal trainer to learn what exercises may work for you.
Personal training sessions start at about $90, but Kovacs sees many people hire these professionals to work with a small group of three to eight people, bringing down the cost to between $35 and $50 per person.
Moorhouse suggests looking for personal training groups on social media, where you can also find groups that run together or do park fitness sessions.
She stressed whatever workout option you go with, it needs to fit your cash flow.
People who opt to do at-home workouts with equipment they buy should save a little money from each paycheque to reach their goal until they can purchase gear.
Those who buy memberships need to plan for regular payments.
Moorhouse, who has moved on from taped workouts and running to more intense F45 classes, gets charged by her gym every two weeks, so she calculates in advance how much to put aside to comfortably make payments.
“If this is a goal of yours that you really want to prioritize, it’s got to be a line item in your budget,” she said.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Many Canadians believe their financial situation will worsen this year, according to an MNP report on consumer debt.
The apparel retailer’s profit jumped 72% in Q3, as its e-commerce and U.S. net revenue spiked.
Communication is key to ensuring an inheritance doesn’t cause friction between siblings. Follow these tips to avoid conflicts in...
The increase to the capital gains inclusion rate is going ahead—at least for now, says Canada’s Finance Department.
The Canada Revenue Agency has yet to offer guidance on how the Liberals’ capital gains tax proposal will be...
Created By
Credit Canada
For 2025, experts predict economic growth, but slower gains and more volatility.
It's a new year. What financial changes will take effect in Canada in 2025?
Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...
These 10 words and phrases captured 2024’s financial mood. From coffee badging to underconsumption-core, these are the trends on...
When I was younger, I would help a tire wholesaler unload trailers of tires as a second part-time job. You get paid to exercise three days per week for a few hours.