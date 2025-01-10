“Sometimes you have to get creative when the money is not there,” said the Toronto-based personal finance expert and author of “Everything but Money.”

For Canadians who have made a workout routine their New Year’s resolution, her experience is timely proof that there are ways to get moving without draining your bank account.

The first step in establishing an affordable routine is exploring what kind of exercise might work for you and your budget, fitness and finance experts say.

Resource highlight Find the perfect card with CardFinder In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of the best credit cards based on your spending personality and approval likelihood. No SIN required. compare now Powered by ratehub.ca

How much does a gym membership cost?

For many people, a gym membership is the answer. They can cost hundreds of dollars a year but give purchasers access to an array of equipment, classes, amenities and a social environment that might encourage them to push themselves.

Before buying a membership, Moorhouse said to inquire about free trial classes many gyms offer to give people a feel for their facility and whether it will meet their needs.

“You may think you want to do that gym, but there’s other things to consider such as … the environment; what’s the vibe, what are the people like,” she said. “You don’t want to waste your money and sign up for something and then you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, this is a bad idea.’”

Where to get the cheapest gym memberships

The cheapest gym memberships tend to be offered by local community centres or a YMCA, but Moorhouse has found their equipment often isn’t as new or expansive as boutique gyms that will charge more.

She’s also heard of people finding discounts for gyms on Groupon or through ClassPass, a company selling a monthly membership that can be used across thousands of gyms.