Drying your clothes also consumes a lot of energy, with dryers often using five to 10 times more power than washing machines. However, newer technologies are helping reduce this impact. For instance, heat-pump dryers recycle hot air, making them more energy efficient.

How to choose an energy-efficient washing machine

Saving energy and water by switching to a sustainable washing machine is a win for the environment and your pocketbook. This is because 90% of all energy used to wash your clothes comes from just waiting for the water to heat up. With the average household doing almost three hundred loads of laundry a year, this is where energy-efficiency washers (with cold-water settings, smaller drums and shorter cycles) can make a huge difference.

While eco-friendly washing machines can sometimes be more expensive, you will save money in the long run. If you buy a high-quality one, it should last seven to 10 years. That is a lot of years to cut down your energy and water bills.

Lastly, eco-friendly machines are generally much quieter and gentler on your clothes. Traditional washers are loaded from the top and use an agitator to free dirt and oils. While effective, agitators can be noisy and rough on delicate fabrics. Most eco-friendly models are front-loading washers since they use about 45% less energy and 50% less water.

Things to consider when shopping for an eco-friendly washing machine

Does it save water and energy?

This one might seem slightly obvious, but the energy and water usage of different washing machines marketed as “eco-friendly” vary. This is why making an informed purchase and researching is essential before buying.

Energy Star will be your best friend here since Energy Star–certified washers use less water and energy to run. They do this by identifying the integrated modified energy factor (IMEF) and integrated water factor (IWF) of a model. IMEF measures the energy used to run the spin cycle and heat the water.

While IWF estimates the gallons of water consumed per cubic foot of drum capacity. A water-efficient washing machine will have a low IWF, while an energy-efficient model will have a higher IMEF. The Energy Star homepage has an easy selection process where you can filter out different brands, price ranges and more. You can also check the yellow EnergyGuide label to estimate the model’s energy use and compare it to similar models.