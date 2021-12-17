Canadian streaming services deals

Before you sign up for any streaming service, find out first if it offers a free trial. This will not only save you a few bucks, but it will also allow you to sample the service to get a better idea of whether you want to fully invest in the service. Some services, like Netflix and Disney+, do not offer free trials, whereas Crave and Amazon Prime Video offer 7- and 30-day free trials, respectively.

While conventional sales are rare in the world of streaming services, that’s not to say you can’t find a deal. Some services can be bundled (like through your Amazon Prime membership, for example) or you can save by paying for an entire year upfront (as you’ll see in my chart below).



Of course, a great way to save on streaming services is to check how many users are allowed on one account—then have a conversation about it with family and friends. If, say, your parents or adult kids subscribe to Netflix, you may be able to use their account. If you have an existing account of your own with a particular streaming service, and room to add more users, you can always agree to exchange log-ins, too.

Here are the deals on streaming services in Canada, along with prices and features to help you choose the right one for you and your household:

Netflix exclusive shows include Squid Game, Bojack Horseman, The Witcher, Stranger Things. You will also get access to classic shows, such as Seinfeld, Downton Abbey, Breaking Bad and thousands of other titles. As for what to watch right now, check out the wide selection of holiday movies, such as How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Elliot The Littlest Reindeer and The Holiday.

Cost: Basic $9.99/month, standard $14.99/month, premium $18.99/month.

What’s included: Watch unlimited movies and shows on your mobile phone, laptop or tablet at any time with high-definition (HD) streaming, You can download videos on up to two devices with a standard plan. Get 4K and HD video streaming, and downloads are available on up to four different devices with the premium plan.

Free trial or deals: None

Apple TV+ includes original shows like The Morning Show, The Shrink Next Door and Ted Lasso. Be sure to watch a wide selection of holiday movies such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, ’Twas The Fight Before Christmas and Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.