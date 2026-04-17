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Canadians booking earlier as fuel costs drive travel uncertainty

Rising fuel prices and geopolitical tensions are pushing Canadians to rethink when and how they book travel, with many...

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What if you cross the rainbow bridge first? Why you should set up a pet trust

A pet trust can ensure your furry friend is cared for if you die first. Here’s how Canadians are...

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Tourists enjoy the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning.

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Saving money on vacation doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun

Summer travel doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s how to save with strategic timing, flexibility, and smarter booking.

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Credit Cards

How to earn more rewards with your credit cards

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Refinancing your mortgage? Here’s why a professional home appraisal is step one

Know your home’s true value before refinancing. A professional appraisal helps you access equity, lower payments, and make smarter...

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Travel

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world

Home exchanges are changing how we travel, making it more affordable, flexible, and personal. Here’s how platforms like HomeExchange...

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Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

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Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

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Ask a Planner

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada