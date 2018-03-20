Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario government to expand OHIP+ to seniors - MoneySense
Wynne says the program will cost $575 million a year when it is fully operational in 2020-21.
Drugs covered in the program include medications for cholesterol, hypertension, diabetes and asthma.
The Liberal government announced in a throne speech Monday that it will fund a series of new programs — including the expanded pharmacare program — in the provincial budget set to be tabled on March 28.
Last year, the province created its OHIP+ pharmacare program that provides free prescription drugs to people 24 years old and under.