Our guide to Black Friday Weekend deals 2017

Whether you’re planning to do all your Christmas shopping on Black Friday—or just to buy a neat deal or two for yourself—this is the weekend to get organized and tick some items off your holiday shopping list. Deals are everywhere.

Here’s a quick checklist of just a few great ones that we saw from the thousands of items on sale this weekend (in no particular order).

BEST BUY

TVs

Toshiba – 55% Class (54.6” Diag.) – LED – 2160p – with Chromecast Built-in – 4K Ultra HD TV – $279 (down from $499.99)

Lenovo – 15.6” Laptop – AMD A6-Series – 4GB – 500GB Hard Drive – $179 (down from $279)

Samsung -50” Class (49.5” Diag.) LED 2160p Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – $399 (down from $699)

Sony – 60” Class (60” Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – $599 (down from $999)

Samsung – 65” Class (65.5” Diag) – LED – 2160 – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – $749 (down from $1,099)

Other electronics

$125 off on iPad mini4

Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) – 13.3” Display – Intel Core15 – $999.99 (down from $1,199)

Microsoft – Xbox One S 500GB Console in White $189 (down from $279)

TOYS ‘R US

30% to 50% off on almost everything in the store

up to 30% off LEGO city and LEGO Friends building kits

Evenflow car seat $99 (down from $149)

CANADIAN TIRE

up to 50% off Christmas trees

Laser Projector with monitor – $39.99 (down from $79.99)

50% off Quaker State Conventional Motor Oil

75% off 203-piece black chrome socket set, now $98 (down from $399)

OLD NAVY

-50% off entire purchases

REXALL

free $10 gift coupon when you spend $30 or more on almost everything in the store

ALDO

50% off the original price on everything

Gap

50% off everything (no exclusions)

Reitmans

– 40% off everything

David’s Tea

-30% off with $50 purchase

Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics, Bestseller Blowout – $20

Tarte Precious picks color set – $12

Sephora Collection, Blend and Clean Kit – $19

Clinique Double Cleansing Detox Black Friday Set – $12

Sephora Show Me Off Brush Set – $48

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick Minis – $28

Atelier Cologne – $15

IKEA

30% off Candles

DUKTIG Child’s Playstation – $49 )down from $99)

Free breakfast coupon for the first 500 visitors

$50 off coupon for the first 200 visitors

HUDSON BAY

(first 200 guests receive a $20 gift card)

Women’s clothes

$139 for a Columbia jacket for women. ($239 regular price)

$79.99 women’s Lord & Taylor cashmere, choose from basic styles in crewnecks, V-necks, turtlenecks, and cardigans ($169 to $189 regular price)

40% off women’s sleepwear and 50% off women’s robes (some exclusions apply)

Men’s clothes

-$29.99 Tommy Hilfiger sweaters ($89.50 regular price)

$19.99 London Fog wool scarves ($65 regular price)

-Buy One, Get One FREE men’s dress shirts and ties by Tommy Hilfiger, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole Reaction, IZOD, Arrow Premium, Michael Michael Kors, and Nautica. Dress shirts only. Free item must be of equal or lesser value

40% off men’s new arrivals in suits, suit separates and sport coats by Lauren Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Sondergaard *some exclusions apply, see in-store or online for details

$39.99 men’s Levi’s 501, 505, 516, 550, Regular $69.99

Home

Save 50% off flannel bedding and sheets from GlucksteinHome and Distinctly Home

GlucksteinHome Nicholas double/queen duvet set: Regular $179.99, Sale $89.99

40% off throws and blankets from GlucksteinHome and Distinctly Home

60% off all pillows and duvets by GlucksteinHome, Sealy, Hotel Collection and Live Comfortably

35% off all mattress pads by GlucksteinHome, Sealy, Hotel Collection, Live Comfortably

$99 any size Serta 300TC Hypoallergenic down alternative duvets

Buy one get one free towel by Hotel Collection, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, GlucksteinHome Spa Collection, and Distinctly Home *Free item must be of equal or lesser value

60% of Christmas trees 6-ft and up and save 50% on Christmas ornaments décor *Some exclusions apply, see in-store and online for details

Sealy Posturepedic Brando Euro Top Queen Mattress Set: Regular $1,799.99, Sale $579.99

Up to 55% off all furniture, area rugs, lighting and wall art * Some exclusions apply, please see in-store and online for details

55% off NATUZZI EDITIONS Trieste III 117″ Italian tanned leather sectional sofa in dark brown: $2,249, Regular $4,999, Sale $2,249 Plus 55% off all other Trieste III collection pieces.

Up to 25% off Major Appliances by Samsung, Bosch, LG

Save $305 off BOSCH Ascenta white dishwasher: Regular $5499 Sale $849.99

Save $200 off Breville Barista Espresso Maker: Regular $749.99, Sale $549.99, 25% off all other Breville Small Appliances

Save 75% on Lagostina Grande Collezione 16pc 18/10 stainless steel cookware set: Regular $799.99, Sale $199.99. Plus 50% off other cookware sets and 25% off open stock cookware

Save $600.00 on Mikasa Sawyer 40-piece dinnerware set, service for 8: Regular $800.00, Sale $199.99

Save 50% on other Mikasa boxed dinnerware sets and place settings and 30% off Mikasa open stock dinnerware

WALMART

Gaming

Nintendo 2DS with New Super Mario Bros. 2 – $89 (down from $109)

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller – $44 (down from $60)

Xbox One Wireless Controller – $49 (down from $69

PlayStations VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle – $399 (down from $499)

Xbox One S Console – $299

Appliances and Kitchen

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker – $48 (down from $109)

SodaStream Fizz Sparkling Water Maker – $58 (down from $119)

Keurig K35 Classic Brewing System – $47 (down from $98)

Ninja Single Serve Professional Blender – $78 (down from $149)

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – $229 (down from $348)

Home

Bissell PowerGlide Lift-Off Pet Upright Vacuum – $98 (down from $179)

Dorel Storage Cabinet – $49 (down from $117)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Vacuum – $349 (down from $499)

Holiday time Star Laser Light 0 $19.98 (down from $24.98)

Computers, Tablets, and Peripherals

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 7″ Lite Tablet – $89.99 (down from $119)

RCA 10.1″ Android Tablet with Keyboard – $108 (down from $199)

Canon PIXMA TS5020 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer – $48.98 (down from 108)

Home Theatre and Audio

Home Theatre and Audio

Samsung K360 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $149 (down from $249)

LG Hi-Fi Entertainment System – $68 (down from $98)

Google Chromecast Streaming Stick – $35 (down from 45)

urBeats Earphones – $49 (down from $99)

SONY Wireless Headphones – $98 (down from $149)

Televisions

RCA 55″ 4K ULTRA HD TV – $368 (down from $498)

Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV – $798 (down from $1,098)

LG 55″ 4K UHD Smart LED with WebOS 3.0 – $698 (down from $898)

VIZIO D-Series 65″ Ultra HD LED Smart TV – $998 (down from $1,248)

Video Games

1TB PlayStation 4 NHL 18 Bundle – $249.96 (regularly $379.96)

For more great deals, make sure to check out individual flyers and retailer websites for thousands more Black Friday weekend deas. Happy shopping!

MORE ABOUT ONLINE SHOPPING: