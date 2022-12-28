Would this be a financial advisor question or an estate planner question?

—Libbie

Lawyer, financial planner, estate planner? Who’s best for estate planning, income tax, investments and more?

One of the biggest challenges with getting advice on money is there are often many different facets to consider. In this case, Libbie, there are estate planning, income tax and investment considerations, amongst others.

You would normally speak to a lawyer about estate planning, an accountant about income tax, and an investment advisor about investing. A professional financial planner may be able to help develop an estate plan that includes establishing a trust or preparing a will with a lawyer and offer advice in all of these areas.

To set up a trust for a beneficiary with a disability, you can connect with a lawyer who can draft an inter vivos (Latin for “among the living”) trust or a testamentary (after death) trust.

In your case, Libbie, a trust upon your death—a testamentary trust—could be part of your will and come into existence when you die.

What is a “Henson trust”?

A common estate planning tool to provide for beneficiaries with disabilities is a Henson trust. This type of trust is named after Leonard Henson, who established a discretionary testamentary trust for his disabled daughter. Her government benefits were terminated as a result of her inheritance, but the trustees successfully argued in an Ontario court that the funds did not belong to her and were not her assets.

Henson trust wording is common in discretionary trusts for beneficiaries with disabilities to help preserve government benefits that are based on assets or income.