How does a pension buyback work?
A DB pension plan member may have the opportunity to buy back pensionable service to increase their future pension. Is this a good idea, and how do you do it?
If you work for an employer with a defined benefit (DB) pension plan, you may be eligible to buy back service. This means you can pay for periods during which you did not contribute as if you were a member of the plan during those years. This will increase your future pension entitlement.
A common situation is when you were on leave, including maternity or parental leave. Another example might be if you transfer from one DB pension to another when you start a new job, and the new pension has a more lucrative pension formula.
When you buy back service, you can use money that is in your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP). This is not considered an RRSP withdrawal. The funds can be transferred on a tax-deferred basis to the pension and boost your future payments in exchange for giving up some of your RRSP savings.
Although you could use money in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or from another source if your RRSP was insufficient, this could be subject to a limit. If the pension buyback exceeds your available RRSP room, you may not be able to buy back the full service.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) requires an application for a past service pension adjustment (PSPA) using Form T1004 Applying for the Certification of a Provisional PSPA. If the cost of the buyback is less than your available RRSP contribution room, approval is guaranteed. Even if the cost is more than your RRSP limit, there can be some flexibility. There is an $8,000 over-limit allowance so that you can exceed your available RRSP room by up to $8,000.
One exception is if a pension plan has a retroactive amendment to enhance benefits for at least 90% of the plan members. A pension may be able to apply for a CRA exemption in this case.
If you use non-RRSP funds to buy back service, this will result in an adjustment to your RRSP room in the following year, and a tax deduction in the year of repurchase.
You may be able to buy back additional service in a future year as your RRSP room increases. Most pension plan members will receive at least $600 of new RRSP room each year due the pension adjustment (PA) formula, though some may receive more depending on the plan.
Of note is that current year pension contributions do not reduce your current year RRSP room. Pension contributions lead to a pension adjustment that reduces your RRSP room in the following year.
It depends. It may be worth engaging a professional to crunch the numbers if you cannot do so on your own. Some pensions provide calculators to help.
There are a few factors to consider.
What would your future retirement income be if you left the money in your RRSP compared to boosting your pension? This requires an understanding of the pension formula and a comparison to a reasonable future RRSP growth rate and identical withdrawals to the enhanced pension.
An important consideration is if there is a component of the pension formula that negates the early retirement discount that might otherwise apply if you retire before a certain age. This is often based on age plus years of service equaling a certain number, like 80.
If you have a few more years of service due to proceeding with the buyback, you might be able to retire earlier with a higher pension. This may be less important for someone who does not anticipate staying with an employer for the rest of their career, or who joins a plan when they are older.
If someone has a short life expectancy, a health issue, or a poor family history, they may want to pass on the pension buyback—especially if they are single and do not have a spouse who could receive a survivor benefit on their death. Leaving money invested in an RRSP or another investment account may be financially beneficial or provide more flexibility for estate planning.
The lower someone’s investment risk tolerance and desire to invest in stocks, the better a pension buyback will be for them. A DB pension provides guaranteed payments that are not subject to the ups and downs of the stock market.
A higher risk investor may be able to earn a better return investing and have a higher retirement income.
Interest rates are a factor when you buy back service. When rates are high, the cost to buy back the service is lower. When rates are low, the cost is higher.
For those who think rates are high right now in late 2025, it is a matter of perspective. They are higher than they have been in recent years, so they may seem relatively high—but they are moderate by historic standards.
A pension buyback could present an opportunity if the math and other considerations work in your situation. You can use your RRSP without restrictions, but if you have to put in non-RRSP savings, you may be restricted by your available RRSP contribution room.
Take the time to make the right decision, or seek out professional advice.
