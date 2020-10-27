Image by coombesy from Pixabay

Content warning: This article contains discussion of assisted dying and suicide, which may be upsetting to some readers. We have turned off commenting for this article to create a safe space for the person who submitted this question. But any comments for the MoneySense team can be directed at [email protected].

Q. I am 84 and in poor health, suffering with two cancers. I currently receive a public service pension from the federal government and my Canada Pension Plan benefits.

If I should decide to have assisted suicide, would that affect the pensions my wife would receive?

–Brian

A. I am so sorry to hear about your health issues, Brian. And it must be incredibly difficult to be worried about how the way you die might impact your wife’s income.

Federal assisted dying legislation was passed in Canada in 2016. Medical assistance in dying, or MAID, can be facilitated by physicians across Canada, as well as nurse practitioners in some provinces. They can assist in the process without being charged under criminal law but must follow the rules set out in the Criminal Code, as well as provincial and territorial health-related laws, rules and policies.

As part of the Act that was assented to in 2016 in order to amend the Criminal Code, the enactment also made “related amendments to other Acts to ensure that recourse to medical assistance in dying does not result in the loss of a pension under the Pension Act.” The definition of improper conduct, including suicide, was amended to reflect a “wilful self-inflicted wounding—except if the wound results from the receipt of medical assistance in dying.”

As a result, Brian, your wife should be eligible for survivor benefits if you choose to obtain medical assistance in dying. Regardless, you should confirm this with your pension plan administrator and seek legal input from professionals on other matters related to your situation.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has a death benefit payable to the estate of the deceased and a survivor’s pension payable to a spouse or common law partner as well.