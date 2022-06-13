Before we look at the withholding taxes on withdrawals from registered retirement income funds (RRIFs), let’s first review the withholding taxes on withdrawals from registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs).

What is the RRSP withholding tax?

RRSP contributions are tax-deductible, and income and growth are tax-deferred. However, withdrawals from an RRSP are taxable and generally subject to withholding tax, unless they are made using the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) for an eligible home purchase or the Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP) for qualifying post-secondary education.

Withholding tax is the percentage of your withdrawal that is kept at the source, which is the financial institution where you hold your RRSP. The amount of withholding tax depends on the size of the withdrawal.

For residents of Canada except Quebec, these are the rates for withholding taxes:

10% on amounts up to $5,000

20% on amounts over $5,000 up to $15,000

30% on amounts over $15,000

In Quebec, the federal withholding tax rates for the same ranges are 5%, 10% and 15%, respectively, plus there’s a 15% provincial tax.

For non-residents of Canada, the withholding tax for an RRSP withdrawal is typically 25%, unless their country of residence has a tax treaty that reduces the rate.

What are the RRIF withholding tax rates?

The withholding tax rates change when an RRSP is converted to a RRIF. Minimum RRIF withdrawals are based on the age of the account holder and must begin no later than age 72. They range from 5.4% of the account value at age 72 to 6.82% at age 80 and 20% at age 95 or older. There is no income tax required on the minimum RRIF withdrawal for the year. However, if additional withdrawals are made, those withdrawals are subject to withholding tax.

The RRIF withholding tax rates are the same as for RRSP withdrawals—that is, the 10%, 20% and 30% rates listed above for withdrawals up to $5,000, over $5,000 up to $15,000, and over $15,000 respectively. (In Quebec, the rates are 5%, 10% and 15% for federal tax, plus a 15% provincial tax.) These rates apply only to the amounts in excess of the minimum withdrawal, not the entire withdrawal.