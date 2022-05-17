A reverse mortgage can provide a lump sum to pay off her line of credit and credit cards and top up her bank account. She can also take payments over time to supplement her cash flow.

The catch with a reverse mortgage is the interest rate tends to be higher than a traditional mortgage or from a line of credit. But if it allows your daughter to stay in her home longer, it could be a good option. Especially if she is going to be racking up more credit card debt at much higher interest rates otherwise.

When to sell and rent, or when to keep a home?

She could sell and rent, Joan, but I think the key is how important it is to stay in her home for a few more years. She could even try listing her house for sale with a condition that she wants to lease the property back from the purchaser. That may limit the potential buyers, but she could also end up with a landlord who values the instant tenancy of someone who obviously loves the house. Then she gets cash and can stay in her home as well. She will want to talk to a real estate agent and a lawyer and consider a long-term lease of several years to try to reduce the risk of having to move.

Are you insured if you have more than $100,000 invested?

If your daughter does sell the house, the $100,000 Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) coverage limit you mention should not be a limiting factor. CDIC is a crown corporation that insures deposits in the event of a member failure. Some banks have the ability to issue savings accounts or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) from multiple divisions that are all member firms of CDIC. RBC, for example, has Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank Mortgage Corporation, RBC Investor Services Trust, Royal Trust Company and Royal Trust Corporation of Canada, so can multiply the $100,000 limit.

Credit unions across the country have different insurance limits depending on the province. There is a $250,000 Deposit Insurance Reserve Fund (DIRF) limit for members, for example. BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba insure 100% of eligible deposits at member institutions.

Another way to ensure investment insurance coverage: She could have money at multiple institutions to make sure she does not exceed the applicable limits.

GIC rates have started to move higher recently. She could generate a higher long-term return investing in stocks, as well as fixed income investments like GICs and bonds.

Even after paying off her debt, she would likely have hundreds of thousands to invest after selling her house for $800,000. This could give her access to a lot of different investment advisors and portfolio managers both at the bank and with private investment firms.